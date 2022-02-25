‘All of Us Are Dead’ star Yoon Chan Young and SEVENTEEN’s Vernon test positive for COVID-19

‘All of Us Are Dead’ star Yoon Chan Young and SEVENTEEN's Vernon have officially been diagnosed with COVID-19. On February 25, Yoon Chan Young’s agency shared a statement announcing the news. On February 24, the actor used a self-test kit for COVID-19 prior to his scheduled filming for the JTBC variety show ‘Knowing Bros’ for an ‘All of Us Are Dead’ special episode. However, as the self-test kit result came back positive, Yoon Chan Young halted activities and underwent a PCR test. Additionally, the filming for ‘Knowing Bros’ was also cancelled.

The following day, Yoon Chan Young’s agency confirmed that the actor has received positive results on his PCR test, and is currently adhering to quarantine guidelines. Recently, Yoon Chan Young filmed for an upcoming episode of tvN’s ‘The Sixth Sense 3’ as a guest, whose PD and cast members Lee Sang Yeob, Lee Mi Joo, and Jessi were also confirmed to be COVID-19 positive on February 23.

PLEDIS Entertainment has also announced that boy group SEVENTEEN’s member Vernon has been diagnosed with COVID-19. The agency shared the news on February 25, saying that Vernon tested positive on a self-test kit after he experienced a sore throat on February 24. Following this, Vernon received a positive result on a PCR test on February 25.

According to the agency, the SEVENTEEN member is currently not exhibiting any symptoms other than a sore throat. Additionally, PLEDIS Entertainment also shared that Vernon came in contact with fellow members DK and Dino on February 22, and S.Coups and Woozi on February 23, however, the meetings were brief while wearing masks and there was no close contact. All four members have taken preemptive self-tests and rapid antigens tests and have received negative results. Vernon will be administering self-treatment at home in the meantime.

Wishing good health and a speedy recovery to Yoon Chan Young and SEVENTEEN’s Vernon.

