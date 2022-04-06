‘All of Us Are Dead’ star Yoon Chan Young to star in upcoming fantasy drama ‘Delivery Man’?

On April 5th, Yoon Chan Young's agency official announced, "Yoon Chan Young received an offer to play the role of a taxi driver in the new drama 'Delivery Man' and is positively reviewing it." 'Delivery Man' is the story of a taxi driver who grants the last wishes of ghosts, and Yoon Chan Young was offered the role of the main character.

Yoon Chan Young received world attention by playing an active role in the Netflix original series 'All of Us Are Dead', which was released in January. Afterwards, in Seezn's 'Hope or Dope', which was released in March, once again, he was recognized for his acting skills as a high school student.

‘All of Us Are Dead’ starts after a failed science experiment, a local high school is overrun with zombies, and the trapped students struggle to survive. With no food or water, and communication cut-off by the government, they must use equipment around the school to protect themselves in the midst of a battleground or they will become part of the infected.

‘Hope or Dope’ is a story about an 18-year-old Da Jung who discovered a field of marijuana as a teenager, and her friends who desperately look for their lost, ordinary life. A human drama about growing up, experiencing love and wounds, as Da Jung who was used by her parents to transport drugs, meets Yoon Tak, a rural man and his friends in the countryside.

Meanwhile, 'Delivery Man' was produced by KT Studio Genie and is in discussion. Currently, he has finished casting the lead role and is about to start filming in earnest.

