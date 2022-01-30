'All of us are Dead' tops Netflix TV shows worldwide

Another South Korean drama is the number 1 TV show worldwide on Netflix and has captured the audience's imagination worldwide. On January 28th, 'All of us are Dead' premiered worldwide through Netflix and this Korean zombie drama series took first place among the TV shows on the platform on January 29th according to FlixPatrol.

'All of us are Dead' is a coming of age, high school zombie thriller starring Yoon Chan Young, Park Ji Hoo, Cho Yi Hyun, Park Solomon and Yoo In Soo in lead roles. Based on the Naver webtoon 'Now at Our School' by Joo Dong Geun, The story follows a group of students stuck in their school during a zombie apocalypse. Their friendship and moral values are at stake, as they fight to survive and come out alive against all odds.

Despite the critics' mixed reviews, 'All of Us Are Dead' topped Netflix TV Shows Worldwide. This makes the zombie series the second Korean show to top the chart, following the hugely successful 'Squid Game'.

Previously on January 13, the official trailer for the upcoming Netflix zombie series 'All of Us Are Dead' was released on Netflix's official YouTube channel. Just one week later, the trailer has already surpassed 10 million views on YouTube, gathering attention from viewers all over the world.

Join the biggest community of K-Drama fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: The official trailer of Netflix's 'All of us are Dead' surpasses THIS number of views on YouTube

What are your thoughts? Share with Pinkvilla in the comments below.