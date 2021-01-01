From all white looks to oversized silhouettes; 5 street style trends BTS’ J Hope has made us fall in love with

We are looking back at 5 top notable street style moments from the king of fashion--BTS’ J-Hope. Scroll down to see the full list.

BTS’ J-hope is one of a kind, not only because he’s a talented musician, but also because he’s a style star on the rise. The multi-talented icon has had a knack for style from the very beginning of his career, while his passion lies in music, his style aesthetic is undeniable. Today, we are looking back at the top street style looks from the Bangtan Boy that makes ARMY swoon over him.

J-hope’s hidden talent lies in how easily he can elevate a basic all-white look, into a runway-worthy masterpiece. Rely on the style star amp up the classic by adding bursts of colour on his feet, accompanied by a touch of jewellery and a chic backpack.

J-Hope may be a pro when it comes to styling his clothes, but if there is something better amongst his long list of talent, it’s accessorizing. The star knows the power of a statement piece, be it jewellery or backpacks.

Oversized and monochromatic are two trends we have been loving on the K pop idol, while both the trends are really risque, J-Hope still manages to make them fun and interesting with his interesting pairings and fabulous styling.

While we didn’t get to see much of it this year, J-Hope is also an aficionado when it comes to airport style. The idol uses his streetwear charms paired with luxe bags and watches to balance the finesse out. We’re taking notes from him for the next time we have to go to the airport.

J-Hope is all about the details. While he embraces new trends and shows off his love for basics, his clothes really tell a story with the details they hold, be it chic embroidery or interesting patterns and details.

Credits : Getty Images

