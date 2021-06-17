All Your Fault MV: AOMG's Yugyeom goes down the path of self destruction in cinematic comeback track Ft. GRAY

Yugyeom has made his official solo debut! Read on to find out.

At one point, the relationship between an idol and their fans transforms from something frivolous to something deeper and meaningful; from being their mere fanboys and fangirls, fans assume the role of their guardians, protectors and sometimes that of their parents! Watching GOT7's talented makane, Kim Yugyeom grow and transform into this wonderful artist gives his fans an almost indescribable amount of happiness, joy and pride! AOMG's Yugyeom has officially made his solo debut.

Yugyeom released his first solo album Point Of View: U accompanied by the official music video titled, All Your Fault. If a single line can describe All Your Fault, it would be - 'Girls, Guns and Glory', but Yugyeom is no mafia lord, instead he is a lover, so intense in his love that he finds himself going down the abyss of self-destruction, unable to withstand the ferocity of his own feelings anymore. Yugyeom and GRAY co-composed and wrote the lyrics for All Your Fault, and GRAY also featured in the song. It is easily one of the finest solo debuts this year and the cinematic and musical brilliance of it remains unmatched!

You can watch the music video below:

Previously, Yugyeom pre-released a song I Want U Around featuring DeVita. Yugyeom, Gray, and DeVita worked on the composition and lyrics for the song. Point Of View: U and features a total of seven tracks. Out of the seven, four tracks are collaborations with other famous artists under AOMG such as DeVita, Loco, GRAY, Jay Park and Punchnello. Two songs are produced by Cha Cha Malone while the rest are produced by GRAY.

