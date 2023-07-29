Alternate Ending of Big Mouth: What if YoonA was alive and supported Lee Jong Suk till the end?

The concluding episode of Big Mouth starring YoonA and Lee Jon Suk centered around a dramatic showdown between Doha and Changho. While Changho aimed to become the mayor of Gucheon and bring justice to Doha through lawful means, the latter resorted to corrupt tactics, manipulating the trial and slandering Changho's name on live television with a false witness.

Big Mouth's heartbreaking ending

Miho, Changho's strongest supporter, ventured to the fish farm where NK Chemical was dumping radioactive wastewater, causing cancer to those living in the area. She recorded the farm owner's testimony and, with the help of Kim Soon Tae, exposed NK Chemical's dangerous threats to society on television. During this revelation, Miho disclosed her own battle with stage four blood cancer, devastating Changho. Despite the truth being exposed, Doha managed to get re-elected as Gucheon's mayor. The trial concluded with him evading charges due to a lack of evidence, leaving justice seemingly out of reach.

As time passed, Miho grew weaker, expressing her wish to die peacefully in her sleep while holding Changho's hand. After Doha's trial, she passed away in the hospital, with Changho by her side, confessing his happiness in their time together. Miho's death triggered Changho's determination to punish the wrongdoers, utilizing the power of Big Mouth Changho sought revenge on Doha by replacing his swimming pool with wastewater, confronting him with the message that he couldn't escape his fate. In the final montage, Big Mouth aimed to restore justice, honoring Miho's wish for Changho to be a force for good.

A Possible Alternative Ending

Fans mourned Miho's demise, expressing disappointment in the way her character was handled. While Changho's transformation into Big Mouth was meant to be powerful and electrifying, it came at the tragic cost of Miho's life, leaving a bitter aftertaste. Her death seemed to serve only as a plot device to drive Changho's character development, falling into a common trope for female characters.

Critics argue that Miho's death was unnecessary and that she could have played a crucial role alongside Changho in their quest for justice and a better society. Fans could have gotten the same ending if Miho was alive and supported his husband in his quest. The couple's chemistry had captivated viewers throughout the show, making it even more heartbreaking to bid farewell to their dynamic. So what if YoonA didn’t die and supported Lee Jong Suk’s character development? What if she helped him become Big Mouth and the couple restored justice together?

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook and Snapchat

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Big Mouth Ep 11 and 12 Review: Lee Jong Suk finds the true identity of Big Mouse; YoonA detects new evidence