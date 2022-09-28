Alternate Endings for Big Mouth: What if Lee Jong Suk and YoonA were never separated?

Previously, ‘ Big Mouth ’ had ended their 16 episodes with a less-than-satisfying ending. With fans who had loved the thriller, twists, turns and the romance of it all, the ending itself felt extremely rushed and not well-thought so let’s take a look at some alternate endings that could have suited the drama better :-

Go Mi Ho (YoonA) falls sick from the contaminated water but she opens to Park Chang Ho (Lee Jong Suk) right away and they are able to find a solution. Mi Ho goes for chemotherapy and regains her strength while Park Chang Ho uses that opportunity to prove Choi Do Ha’s (Kim Joo Hun) wrongdoings in front of the people, essentially tanking his career and he spends his life behind bars. Go Mi Ho and Park Chang Ho transform into the most powerful people in the country but use it for good and the drama ends with them driving together, in love.

This ending could have worked if the makers didn’t decide to give her leukemia which increased aggressively overnight and killed her in a few days. It felt safe and sloppy at the same time. Park Chang Ho didn’t need more reason to destroy Choi Do Ha so it felt useless as he did something he hadn’t ever done before- committing murder.

Ending 2

The original Big Mouse doesn’t die and continues to help Park Chang Ho in achieving his goal of taking down the rich corrupted officials and businessmen. While Mi Ho gets to spend more time with Chang Ho and receives protection from him. Park Chang Ho saves the infected inmate in time and nobody else gets affected. The truth comes out when they investigate, helping Park Chang Ho to win the position of mayor. The psychotic son of the Chairman comes forward and takes revenge on Choi Do Ha instead.

This ending is to tie up all loose ends that the makers did not bother to address. If the original Big Mouse had lived, the game would have been totally different. Being a conman for years, didn’t he know how to protect himself? It seems highly unlikely.

What do you think of the endings? Let us know in the comments below.