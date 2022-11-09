Alternate Endings for Ji Chang Wook, Choi Sung Eun and Hwang In Yeop starrer ‘The Sound Of Magic’

‘ The Sound of Magic ’ is an emotional music drama that revolves around Yoon Ah Yi (Choi Sung Eun), a poor student attending Sewoon High School, who has diminished her belief in magic, which she had a passion for when she was younger. Under many misfortunes, she wishes to grow faster to become an adult, so she can escape the major stressors and debts, which weigh her down. She then meets Ri Eul (Ji Chang Wook), an adult magician who wants to remain as a so-called 'child'. Under despise and suspicion from the whole community, he aims to claim he is a real magician, asking whoever he meets "Do you believe in magic?"

After being a frequent visitor of Ri Eul's residence (which is at an eerily, abandoned amusement park), Ah Yi's deskmate Na Il Deung (Hwang In Yeop), who is a cold and well off student, starts to eavesdrop on her magic lessons with the magician, soon beginning to show a liking towards her and magic tricks. In all, Ah Yi's life gradually changes as she becomes a follower of Ri Eul, making herself again a believer in magic and further deciding to follow her dreams in earnest.

Drama's message:

The series melts music everywhere and infuses the fantasy imagination unfolding in the drama. A hopeful message about dreams met with a variety of soundtracks, and 'The Sound Of Magic' doubled the emotional afterglow in a magical atmosphere. However, director Kim Seong Yun wanted to use music as a device to convey the emotions of the character in directing. The combination of Ji Chang Wook, Choi Sung Eun, and Hwang In Yeop, who unraveled the characters with different charms from the original, was also praised for being fresh. How did you discover the characters in the drama from the actors? Of course, as it is a webtoon original, external synchronization is important to some extent, but director Kim Seong-yoon paid attention to the potential of how much actors can express themselves without harming the essence of the original character.

Ji Chang Wook as Ri Eul:

Ji Chang Wook, who plays the magician Ri Eul, takes the lead in the drama. Ji Chang Wook's singing and choreography, who have accumulated musical filmography in his spare time, flow like water with Ri Eul's emotional lines. In 'The Sound Of Magic', magic is not just a strange event. It is a material that awakens dreams, children's hearts, and innocence. Ji Chang Wook was taught by Illusionist Lee Eun Hyeol to play the magician Ri Eul. When he shows his magic, he shows innocent eyes like a child, but at some point he looks like his neighborhood uncle. In the second half, a sad narrative is drawn. Ji Chang Wook expresses the three-dimensional aspect of the mysterious magician Ri Eul from various angles.

Choi Sung Eun and Hwang In Yeop:

Choi Sung Eun, who leads the play through Yoon Ai's eyes, also stands out for her acting and singing skills. Choi Sung Eun said that she went to the recording studio every day because singing was her assignment. She was able to learn more deeply about the character's emotions through the lyrics. The fresh duet with Ji Chang Wook and Hwang In Yeop is also impressive. Hwang In Yeop, who took on the lead role following tvN's 'True Beauty', takes on the role of Na Il Deung and represents an ordinary youth in this age who lives under the stress of studying. From a cute boy who feels excited in front of his first love to an independent character who finds his own way, he builds the most distinct growth character in the drama.

A calm but comforting drama, 'The Sound Of Magic' is a fairy tale for all generations. Ri Eul's question, “Do you believe in magic?” reminds us of our childhood and at the same time makes us look back on the present reality. It is a time to breathe for a while for modern people who want to believe in magic but cannot believe and live an easier life.

Issues with the drama:

While the drama was amazing in the sense of singing, choreography and graphics, it lacked depth of characters. On paper, the main characters are flawed but carry a lot more meat when it comes to their character and personality but it does not transcend to the screen as well. Ji Chang Wook is a great actor but between acting as a nonchalant and dreamy magician with a lot of baggage, he ended up giving a shallow character with no signs of fleshing out in the course of the drama.

Choi Sung Eun and Hwang In Yeop have a similar issue. Choi Sung Eun gets stuck in the rut of feeling like a victim in an unjust world (which she was, to an extent) but the webtoon shows her as a girl who doesn’t let adversity ruin her, which did not come across in the drama. Hwang In Yeop did well as a boy who struggles under the pressure of his father’s strict gaze but again, there is no actual growth of the character, which all accumulates in the end and leaves the viewers unsatisfied.

Alternate Ending:

The best ending would have been if Ri Eul was actually able to own up to his mistakes and faults rather than blaming it on his miserable past even as an adult. He was stuck in a rut and managed to bring Yoon Ah Yi to the same place. Instead of disappearing, he should have fought for himself, becoming a role model to Yoon Ah Yi and Na Il Deung in a better light. This would show how a second chance is given in every world but all we should do is ask for it.

The drama had a lot of bells and whistles with the VFX, music and an attractive cast but the team was not able to translate the true underlying story of the webtoon to the drama, which is what left a lot of fans divided.

ALSO READ: Yoo Yeon Seok and Moon Ga Young participate at the script reading for ‘Understanding of Love’

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

What do you think of the drama? Let us know in the comments below.