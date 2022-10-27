Alternate Endings for Kim Yoo Jung, Byeon Woo Seok starrer film 20th Century Girl

Set in the year 1999, ‘20th Century Girl’ follows the first love and friendships of a high school student. Bo Ra (Kim Yoo Jung) is a 17-year-old high school student. She is good at taekwondo and has a bright and positive personality. She is also a member of the broadcasting club at her school. Woon Ho (Byeon Woo Seok) is a member of the same broadcasting club. Bo Ra is best friends with Yeon Doo (Noh Yoon Seo), who attends the same school. Yeon Doo has a crush on fellow student Hyun Jin (Park Jung Woo). Yeon Doo asks Bo Ra to find out everything about Hyun Jin, while she goes to the U.S. to have heart surgery. After that, Bo-Ra begins to observe Hyun Jin closely and she gathers information about him from his friend Woon Ho. During this time, Bo Ra becomes close to Woon Ho and also Hyun Jin.

The introduction of the film:

A parcel is delivered to Bora in the 21st century. A parcel with a videotape and exhibition invitations takes the grown-up Bora to the year of 1999, and viewers who remember her days are also happy to accompany them. At that time, the episodes related to first love, which were all the same in the world, were clumsy and full of mistakes that could later become cloud of memories, but they are pure memories that could have been possible because of those days.

The main characters:

Bo Ra (Kim Yoo Jung) is a perfect first love character that is comparable to the nation's first love in 2022. The pure appearance of giving up love for her friend because she is pretty, but does not know if she is pretty, adds to the immersion of the drama. Woon Ho (Byeon Woo Seok), who was loved by Bo Ra and Yeondu, is also the image of first love in those days. In fact, the reversal of having a crush on Bora for a long time makes even the hearts of adults who watch it thump down. Yeondoo (Noh Yoon Seo), who played the key role and the start of the work, and 'Hyunjin' (Park Jung Woo), who was thought to be the main character but only played the role of a knight, vividly added to the fun of the drama.

The film being a breath of fresh air:

The youth of 1999, drawn by actors Kim Yoo Jung and Byun Woo Seok, and newcomers Park Jung Woo and Noh Yoon Seo, were perfectly fresh. Kim Yoo Jung, who was born as a child actor and has already grown into a veteran actor with 20 years of acting experience, as well as Bora's first love Unho, Byeon Woo Seok, showed a different charm from the previous works ‘Youth Record’ and ‘Search: WWW’. Park Jung Woo, who plays Hyunjin, who is Woon Ho's best friend and Bora's observation target as Yeondoo's unrequited love, also showed a stable performance, following the web drama ‘Love Playlist’. Newcomer Noh Yoon Seo also showed off her chemistry with Bora to the extent that it is hard to believe that she has little acting experience, and she faithfully played the role of Yeondoo.

Surprising roles:

As the background of the movie is Cheongju, the special appearance of the adult actors from Cheongju is another fun of the movie. Lee Beom Soo and Han Hyo Joo, who are famous from Cheongju, take on the roles of a high school teacher and an adult Bora, respectively, and make people laugh with their natural dialect acting. Ong Seong Wu, who plays the younger brother of Unho, the first love, and Gong Myung, who plays Bora's blind date, cameos that make surprise appearances are also fun.

The original ending:

Na Bo Ra gets to know, as an adult, that Pung Woon Ho had in fact passed away in the early 2000s and she had actually spent years thinking he had forgotten about her but rather that was all he wanted to remember, even in his last days. The videos and pictures show how he loved her ever since he met her and fell for her energetic and chaotic personality she brought about. Her unexpected actions got him to

Alternate Endings:

What if Woon Ho actually came back?

The most desired ending would be where Woon Ho actually came back to Na Bo Ra as an adult who continued to become a celebrated photographer and these two constantly met up over the years and continued their love for many years to come or even better, the film ends as they confess their love for each other at the train station and as they cry, parting ways from each other.

This ending would have been much better and would help in not being added to the K-Traumas of 2022 (K-Dramas that gave its viewers trauma after killing off the main character).

ALSO READ: 20th Century Girl Review: Kim Yoo Jung and Byeon Woo Seok have a typical yet beautiful love story

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

What do you think of the alternate endings of the film? Let us know in the comments below.