Alternate Endings for Park Eun Bin and Rowoon’s historical romance drama ‘The King’s Affection’

The King's Affection follows the Crown Prince's wife who gave birth to twins, but twins were considered an ominous sign. The twin daughter was supposed to be killed, but her mother begged to save her life. Secretly, the twin daughter is sent out of the palace. A few years later, the twin son Lee Hwi is killed. The Crown Prince's wife hides her twin son's death and brings her twin daughter back to the palace and raises her as Prince Lee Hwi ( Park Eun Bin ). Lee Hwi eventually becomes a crown prince, but she is afraid her real identity will be revealed. Because of her secret, Lee Hwi is unable to have anyone close to her. She hides her emotions from others and she makes biting remarks. Jung Ji Eun ( Rowoon ) is Lee Hwi’s teacher. Jung Ji Eun comes from a noble family. He is handsome, smart and an optimist who enjoys life. Crown Prince Lee Hwi develops feelings for Jung Ji Eun.

The last episode:

Lee Hyun, who suffered a serious injury and entered the palace. (Nam Yoon Su) opened the door. He passed out after conveying the fact that the true meaning of the poem written by Wonsan-gun (Kim Taek), “I am coming with an empty boat full of my dreams,” is “my older brother’s reverse mind.” It was only then that Lee Hwi (Park Eun Bin) realized what Han Ki Jae's (Yoon Je Moon) escape meant, but it was already too late. Han Ki-jae and Wonsan-gun led private soldiers and invaded the palace. To Gi Jae, who shouted, “The girl who impersonated the king,” “It’s a bunch of people. While Hui fought, saying, "Capture every single one of them." Wonsan Gun found Jae Hyun Gun (Cha Seong Je) and took his life. Jeong Seok Jo (Bae Soo Bin), who was commanded by Hwi to “live and be punished,” also fought against Han Ki Jae to the end, but was stabbed by his sword and fell. And to his son Jung Ji Eun (Rowoon), who came running late, “When I saw you, I liked the fact that you didn’t resemble him the most. Do not forgive your father” and closed his eyes.

Being on the defensive and sensing that he couldn't stand it any longer, Hwi made a decision. He did not want to see his people die anymore, so he persuaded Han Gi Jae himself and revealed his will to abdicate to Won San Gun. He told Ji Eun, who begged to leave the palace together, “I have never had a crush on Jeong Ju Seo until now. So I want to live, and I will definitely survive,” said Hwi, as if he had foreseen the end.

Park Eun Bin's decision in the end:

Hwi had a final plan. He said, "In the first place, I was not even born, so there is no reason for the dead to be unfair." Han Gi Jae, who first confirmed that Hui had emptied his glass, drank the tea, and only then Hui revealed a meaningful face, saying, "I'm so glad we could die together like this." Having asked Kim Sang Gung (Hyeon Joo Baek) in advance, he poisoned her with a small candle. Han Ki Jae said, “I can punish you like this, so there is no time left. Let's go together," he choked Hwi and made a final desperate effort, but in the end he died vomiting blood. Hwi, who succeeded in destroying Han Gi Jae by sacrificing poison by drinking super-strong tea, was awakened from death by Ji Eun's devoted treatment and nursing. And since he will tell people he will forever close his eyes, he refuses the last consideration of the queen mother (Lee Il Hwa) to leave and live in a place no one knows. There are no eternal secrets in the world. It was the reason that if he hid himself, blood and wind would blow again in the court. Above all, he was Hwi, who did not want to live an illusionary life any longer.

The ending of the drama:

When Hwi knelt in front of Hyeon, who had ascended the throne, prepared for punishment, Shin Yeong Soo (Park Won Sang) stepped forward. Regardless of his will, he climbed the throne and insisted that Hwi, who tried to be more selective for the country and the people than any previous king, could not be punished only with the standards of doctrine and ideology, and followed by the court's large and small officials who tolerated evil deeds. Hwi, who has now lived as a woman who is herself, has led a daily life that is no longer curious about life beyond the sea. Beside her was a friendly Ji Eun who said, "From now on, I will always be by your side so that you can only dream beautiful dreams without fear." Then Hyun, who became the king, Gaon (Choi Byungchan), who became the royal guard, and Kim Sang Gung and Hong Nae Gwan (Ko Kyu Pil), who were still assisting the king, came to visit the two.

Alternate Ending:

Instead of them having a romantic ending, what if Hwi (Park Eun Bin) completely sacrificed herself to get rid of the man who destroyed her life, Han Gi Jae and left Jung Ji Eun (Rowoon) with a book of memories. It is unheard but it would have been the right way to end the drama.

