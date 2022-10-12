Alternate Endings for ‘Yumi’s Cells 1’: What if Kim Go Eun and Ahn Bo Hyun were still together?

The drama tells the story of an ordinary office worker from the perspective of the brain cells in her head that control her every thought, feeling and action. Yumi (Kim Go Eun) is an ordinary woman. Her love-cell falls into a coma following the shock of a failed relationship. The drama will depict her growth and transformation as her cells work hard to wake up the love cell. Goo Woong (Ahn Bo Hyun) is a game developer who is an engineer to the core. Although he doesn't speak emotionally, he tries to wake up Yumi's love-cell with his simple and honest personality. Based on eponymous webtoon, it is a cell-based psychological romance that unravels the daily life of an ordinary office worker Yumi through the eyes of the cells in her head

Kim Go Eun:

Kim Go Eun debuted in the film ‘A Muse’ (2012) where she won several Best New Actress awards in South Korea. She is also known for her role in the television series ‘Cheese in the Trap’ (2016), ‘Guardian: The Lonely and Great God’ (2016), ‘The King: Eternal Monarch’ (2020), and ‘Yumi's Cells’ (2021).

Ahn Bo Hyun:

Since his acting debut in 2014, he has appeared in various films and television dramas including, ‘Descendants of the Sun’ (2016), ‘Dokgo Rewind’ (2018), ‘Her Private Life’ (2019). He achieved success and achieved a breakthrough through ‘Itaewon Class’ (2020), in which he portrayed the villainous character Jang Geun Won. He continued his success with his subsequent male lead roles in Netflix series ‘My Name’ (2021), tvN dramas ‘Yumi's Cells’ (2021–2022) and ‘Military Prosecutor Doberman’ (2022).

The various aspects of the drama:

'Yumi's Cells' captivated viewers with differentiated fun. The combination of live-action and 3D animation, which was attempted for the first time in Korea, not only upgraded the charm of the original webtoon, but also made use of reality and presented fun beyond imagination. It was evaluated as an evolution of the drama format and left a success story of well-made. The direct weaving of Yumi's real world and the cell village in her head naturally drew praise. Cells reborn in 3D drew attention with their cute visuals, and the legendary voice actor who breathed life into the cell character also drew attention. In particular, the novel expression method and metaphor that unleashed the emotions of the characters through cells maximized empathy. Viewers who spent 24 hours with Cells also became assimilated to Yumi.

Yumi and Goo Woong:

Yumi (Kim Go Eun) broke up with her lover, Goo Woong (Ahn Bo Hyun), whom she believed was her destiny. She goes through great sorrow and confusion, but he can 'start' again with work and love. This is because there is only one main character in this drama, 'Yumi'.

This season, through love and parting with Goo Woong, the message was delivered, "You are the main character of this story." Yumi, who believed that a happy ending could be completed only with Goo Woong, finally realized that the main character here was only herself. Therefore, even after a tearful breakup, Yumi's love affair left a meaning behind. At any moment, the most precious thing is that you are yourself, so the affectionate gaze of 'Yumi's Cells' that will make everyone who watches this drama love themselves warmly colored the hearts of viewers. The life of an ordinary office worker, Yumi, her realistic love affair, and the daily life that anyone would have experienced gained sympathy from viewers. It was like my story, and because it made me look back on my past relationship, there was a touching feeling in 'Yumi's Cells' that went beyond empathy with reality.

Kim Go Eun and Ahn Bo Hyun:

The performances of the actors were also commendable. Kim Go Eun, who played the role of Yumi, who had to listen to the voices of her original fans, got the reaction 'Yumi is Kim Go Eun' with her delicate and deep acting skills. The magical acting ability that permeates the work and assimilates the viewers one by one is truly amazing. Ahn Bo Hyun boasted a high synchronization rate of over 100% with the webtoon, and freely crossed the senses of excitement, comedy, and reality. The chemistry (chemical action) between the two brought out the taste of real love.

Alternate Endings:

What if Yumi and Goo Woong were able to talk through their issues and were able to find actual solutions? Yumi and Goo Woong had an amazing relationship as they were constantly in love with each other but over time, they stopped talking to each other about issues and let other people ruin their relationship, eventually ruining each other as well. In the alternate ending it would have been better if he opened up about his struggles earlier on and not rely on his ego to do better.

ALSO READ: Reborn Rich 1st Poster OUT: Song Joong Ki’s revenge tale announces premiere date

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

What do you think of the drama? Let us know in the comments below.