Although I Am Not A Hero: Chimera’s Claudia Kim, Jang Ki Yong and Chun Woo Hee team up for new drama

Although I Am Not A Hero starring Jang Ki Yong, Chun Woo Hee, Go Doo Shim and Claudia Kim follows the life of a man who has supernatural abilities but is unable to save anybody. One day, he is able to save the woman who is destined for him. The story entwines the fate of these two who do not know that their lives will be changed forever.

Claudia Kim and Go Doo Shim’s roles in Although I Am Not A Hero:

Go Doo Shim plays Bok Man Heum, a strong figure in the Bok family, which is a family with heavenly powers. She suffers from insomnia because of her precognitive abilities to dream. She lives everyday by hiding her abilities because she knows that many of her ancestors passed away after being exploited for pretending to be heroes. Regardless of her child Bok Ji Woo's (Jang Ki Yong) constant criticism that she ought to use her capacities for the good of everyone as opposed to personal greed, she is an individual who utilizes her intuitive dreams to achieve the wealth they have today. Claudia Kim plays the role of Bok Dong Hee, Bok Ji Woo’s sister. She also seems like the odd one out as she is not able to use her powers. She was blessed with the power to fly but because of her obesity, she is unable to. While she is looked down upon by her mother, she presents as a sweet personality.

Jang Ki Yong and Chun Woo Hee’s roles in the supernatural drama:

Bok Ji Woo is a hero who loses his ability due to depression. His special power is to travel back in time but because he cannot change the past, he gets sad over the way things still go on and it is all beyond his control. One day, he comes across Do Da Hae (Chun Woo Hee) who begins living with him and his family. She seems suspicious to the Bok family as they go through a time of depression due to loss of their abilities. Insomnia, bulimia and phone addiction changed their lives.

