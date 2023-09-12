Although I Am Not a Hero: Jang Ki Yong and Chun Woo Hee's upcoming drama issues apology for staff's behavior

Jang Ki Yong will next appear in the new JTBC drama Although I Am Not a Hero. He will be starring alongside Chun Woo Hee as the lead in the drama. According to a South Korean media outlet, the filming for Jang Ki Yong's upcoming drama Although I Am Not a Hero began on September 11. Later on, an article was posted on one of the online communities titled The drama filming team is personally too much.

The drama's production team causes inconvenience on the filming site

The user who posted the article mentioned that his wife was hospitalized in the high-risk maternal room during her 33rd week of pregnancy. He rushed to the hospital to visit his wife but while he was on his way to the emergency room, the supporting directors from the drama's production team blocked his way and said that they were filming. Both the paths leading to the hospital's emergency room were unavailable. The filming staff also gave a bad expression and told him to be quiet. Fortunately, his wife was discharged without any problems but the user was disappointed with the production team. Later, the drama's production team issued an official apology statement for the same and remarked to put more effort so as to not cause any conflict during the drama's filming.

About Although I Am Not a Hero

This upcoming drama will be the first project for Jang Ki Yong after his completion of mandatory military service. Chun Woo Hee will also be a part of the drama. The upcoming drama tells a story about a supernatural family who lost their powers. The drama is being helmed by Cho Hyun Tak who has previously worked on K-dramas like Snowdrop, SKY Castle, etc. It is written by Joo Hwa Mi who has written Meow, the Secret Boy, Introverted Boss, etc. Jang Ki Yong will be playing the role of Bok Gwi Joo and Chun Woo Hee will be playing Do Da Hae in the upcoming drama.

