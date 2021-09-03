Alvaro Morte's REACTION after watching Money Heist Part 5 Volume 1 will get you even more excited for the show

It's Money Heist day and while fans are eagerly waiting to watch the Netflix show, the lead cast of the series got together to witness the first volume of the final season together. Sharing a selfie, Alvaro Morte aka The Professor reacted to Season 5 saying, "OH, MY GOOOOOOD!!" The series is all set to premiere it's fifth season on September 3.

Alvaro Morte got along with several of his cast members from Money Heist to celebrate the release of the popular show's final season's first part. In a selfie clicked by Morte, the cast members of the show could be seen smiling wide as they posed together. Sharing the same, Morte expressed his excitement about the season 5 premiere and wrote, "It’s almost here. Almost. We met and could watch it today. And I just can say: OH, MY GOOOOOOD!!!!"

Previously, his fellow cast member Ursula Corbero had also taken to Instagram to share some amazing snaps with her other cast members.

Check out Alvaro Morte's post here:

The final season of Money Heist has been much-awaited and fans are set to go crazy it takes off following an emotional goodbye to Nairobi (Alba Flores), whose character was killed off in the season 4 finale.

The final season is all set to release in two separate volumes with five episodes each. While the first volume releases on September 3 globally, the second volume has been scheduled for a December 3, 2021 release. Money Heist has become a major phenomenon worldwide after it was picked up by Netflix and the show is expected to finish off with the bang with the final two volumes.

