AMAs 2020: BTS wins Favourite Duo or Group and thanks ARMY for support; RM wishes Suga was there to celebrate

BTS bags the Favourite Duo or Group award at the American Music Awards 2020. The group thanked the ARMY, AMAs 2020 and spoke about their album BE in their acceptance speech.

BTS continue their winning streak at the American Music Awards 2020. The septet, who has been nominated for two categories this year, won the Favourite Duo or Group — Pop/Rock award. Given the pandemic, BTS couldn't receive the award at the Microsoft Theater, Los Angeles. Nevertheless, they did send out a video accepting the award and thanking the ARMY. In the clip shared on Twitter, RM, Jin, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook thanked fans for their love and spoke about their recently released album BE.

Mochi began by thanking ARMY and AMAs for the honour before Namjoon chipped in to confess the group wished Yoongi was with them to celebrate the win. For the unversed, the rapper recently underwent shoulder surgery and has been on rest ever since. JK continued the acceptance speech by apologising for not being at the venue in person. "We got this title last year too so thank you for your continuous support, love," Namjoon added.

Check out the complete acceptance speech here:

ARMY! YOU voted and @BTS_twt wins Favorite Duo or Group - Pop/Rock! #AMAs pic.twitter.com/j4Z73Pv8pJ — American Music Awards (@AMAs) November 23, 2020

The septet is set to debut their new song Life Goes On at the American Music Awards 2020. Apart from the song from the album BE, BTS is also set to perform their hit single Dynamite. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

