Amazing Saturday Preview: ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo and Sanha have fun cheating; former regular Hyeri does a cameo

The upcoming episode of the popular reality show Amazing Saturday will feature the ASTRO members enjoying their time and goofing around with the cast! Read on to know more details,

On March 20, tvN uploaded a preview of their upcoming episode of ‘Amazing Saturday’ and it looks incredibly fun! ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo, getting popular each passing day after his famous stint as Suho in True Beauty, is gracing the popular variety show with his band member Sanha. The preview clip is filled with laughter, some shocks, and a “celebrity guest”!

The clip starts with Sanha and Yunho entering the set in their Sherlock-y outfits. The competition looks fierce as there’s a montage of a competitive Eun Woo raising his hand to guess the correct answer, but the captions suggest otherwise. We even see him stopping his Master In The House co-star Kim Dong Hyun from giving the correct answer and then another cast member calling him out for his sly cheating! Sanha tries to prove that he’s the “aegyo genius” and makes a really cute expression that will no doubt have you laughing!

While the cast and the celebrity guests have their fun with the light friendly banters and being absolute entertainers, a mysterious celebrity guest enters towards the final few seconds in the clip. It’s none other than Girl’s Day’s Hyeri, who used to be a regular on the show before! She answers a question correctly, as to still show that she’s not lost her skills and starts a victory dance that goes on for so long, the cast hilariously starts begging her to stop! The upcoming episode is going to be filled with laughter and some fun victory dances.

Check out the preview below:

The episode will air on March 26, 7:40 PM KST.

What do you think about Hyeri returning to Amazing Saturday and how excited are you to have ASTRO on the show? Tell us in the comments below!

Credits :Sanha Instagram

