Amazon’s Lord of the Rings to leave New Zealand after Season 1? Here’s what we know

Ever since Peter Jackson released his version of The Lord of the Rings as a trilogy, the ‘Middle Earth’ has always been denoted through the scenic beauty of New Zealand. Now that Amazon has taken up the job of portraying JRR Tolkien’s universe in their own way, the production of the 2nd season is expected to begin in the United Kingdom in 2022.

According to Entertainment Weekly, the first season has already been shot in New Zealand and the preproduction of the second season will likely begin in the earlier months of 2022 in the UK. EW has also reported that the New Zealand government had granted the series a tax rebate of $114 million while the budget of the series was approximately $465 million. Previously, Amazon had also shared the first look of the series, while keeping any possible spoiler under the wraps. The first look had a person clad in full white clothes on a large field, and eagle-eyed fans could observe the two trees named Telperion and Laurelin which are known to be ancient light sources in The Lord of the Rings universe. Fans have eagerly been waiting for further announcements regarding the launch of the series.

The cast in the series includes big names such as Cynthia Addai-Robinson, Robert Aramayo, Owain Arthur, Maxim Baldry, Charles Edwards, Trystan Gravelle, Sir Lenny Henry, Ema Horvath, Nazanin Boniadi, Morfydd Clark, Ismael Cruz Córdova, Markella Kavenagh, Joseph Mawle, Tyroe Muhafidin, Leon Wadham, Benjamin Walker, Daniel Weyman, Sophia Nomvete, Lloyd Owen, Megan Richards, Dylan Smith, Charlie Vickers, and Sara Zwangobani.

The first season is slated to release on September 2, 2022. Ardent fans can look forward to watching it on Amazon Prime.

