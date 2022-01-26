From American Crime Story’s Clinton–Lewinsky scandal to Ozark; THESE are the best OTT releases of January

While 2022 so far has been a dreary reminder of 2020 (with a new COVID variant rise), things haven't been all bad. Even if it was just to take our mind off of the frightening state of affairs of the world this month, OTT releases served as a good distraction. If you're in the same boat as us, we’ve curated a list of the best OTT releases of January that promise to keep you entertained.

How I Met Your Father: A spinoff on 2005’s How I Met Your Mother, this show follows Sophie aka Hilary Duff as she tells her son the story of how she met his father.

American Crime Story: Titles Impeachment, the third season of the series gives a detailed and deeper look into the unravelling of the infamous Clinton–Lewinsky scandal which led to former US President Bill Clinton’s impeachment back in 1998.

The Royal Treatment: Released on 20th January on Netflix, the heart rom-com is set in New York, where hairdresser Izzy seizes the chance to work at the wedding of a charming prince. Things take an unexpected turn when sparks start to fly between the two of them, love and duty are put to the test as the time of the wedding draws closer.

Ozark: The first part of the 4th and final season of the show dropped on January 21, 2022, on Netflix. The American drama series stars Jason Bateman as Marty Byrde, a financial planner who relocates his family from Chicago to a summer resort community in the Ozarks. The family’s move comes after a money-laundering scheme goes wrong. Now, Byrdes' fate hangs in the balance, the dire circumstances force the fractured family to reconnect.

Eternals: With the crème de la crème of Hollywood in the star cast, the Marvel film–Eternals follows a group of superheroes who are immortal beings with superhuman powers. The Eternals who have secretly lived on Earth for thousands of years, reunite to battle the evil Deviants. The movie was released on Hotstar on 12th January and doesn't disappoint!

Also read: Kanye West demands Netflix to 'open the edit room immediately' before his doc Jeen-Yuhs' release