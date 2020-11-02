Amid EXO Chanyeol controversy; SM Ent to take legal action against those spreading rumours about their artists

Days after EXO member Chanyeol found himself in the middle of controversy, SM Entertainment released a statement announcing to take legal action against malicious comments and rumour spreaders.

SM Entertainment has announced to take legal actions against those spreading unverified rumours about their artist. The entertainment managing company houses a number of groups and individuals. This includes EXO, NCT, Red Velvet, Shinee and more. As reported by Koreaboo, SM released a statement to reveal that they have roped in 10 law firms and they will take strict action against malicious rumours and comments being posted online. "We have brought in over 10 law firms, some of which are the best firms in Korea, to take strong civil and criminal legal actions against all illegal acts," the statement read.

"Malicious rumours and defamation posts have been seen circulating on online communities, social networking sites, and portal sites, calling the need for stronger legal action," the agency added. They also added that their e-mail has been flooded with reports daily. They have confirmed and filed them after discussing with the artists. " We have confirmed and filed complaints from time to time after consulting with the artist. With the continuous stream of malicious comments being posted, we are still taking legal action against a number of cases based on our own monitoring, fan reports, and domestic and overseas platform and portal sites," they added.

SM ended their statement by assuring fans that they will continue to the artists' rights and work towards helping them grow. The move comes just days after EXO member Chanyeol was mired with controversy when an alleged ex-girlfriend accused the singer of cheating. The cheating controversy took an ugly turn when a morphed photo of the singer with BLACKPINK member Rosé went viral. Soon after, an Instagram post claiming to an acquaintance of the singer and fellow EXO member Baekhyun went viral defaming the singer in controversy. Baekhyun shut down the claims with a single tweet. As the controversy attempts to find a conclusion, SM Entertainment has announced to take legal actions against those spreading fake rumours.

