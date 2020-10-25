  1. Home
Amid Irene's controversy, Red Velvet member Joy receives hate comments from netizens on Instagram

As SM Entertainment and Irene tackle the recent controversy about the Red Velvet member's rude attitude, Joy has been subjected to hate comments on Instagram.
43331 reads Mumbai Updated: October 25, 2020 04:47 pm
Red Velvet member JoyAmid Irene's controversy, Red Velvet member Joy receives hate comments from netizens on Instagram
Over the past few days, Red Velvet member Irene has been under the fire for her attitude. The idol received criticism after editor Kang Kook Hwa penned a first-hand experience of being treated rudely by the star. SM Entertainment and Irene have addressed the issue and have released a formal apology to the editor. While the controversy is being tackled, another Red Velvet member has come under the spotlight. It is reported that Joy is receiving hate comments on her Instagram account. 

Her recent posts are flooded with malicious comments. Some accuse her of having a rude attitude, like Irene, others beg her not to follow Irene's footsteps. "Joy, you should really watch your attitude from now on. It's been known that Seulgi and Wendy are only the kind ones in Red Velvet. Don't inflict damage to their reputation and behave from now on," a comment read, as translated by AllKPop. "Don’t catch the celebrity disease and be good to the people around you," another commented read, as per Koreaboo. "You’re just like Irene lol I heard Wendy is the only nice one out of Red Velvet?" added another comment. 

Meanwhile, there were also others who were concerned about Joy. "Unni you’re personality is okay right? There’s a lot of stuff being said about you on Facebook..it isn’t true is it?” read a comment. "Yeri, there’s news about you. Please clarify," another fan requested. "Sooyoung, officials are saying that if you take out Seulgi and Wendy there’s no one good left and to be careful. It isn’t true is it? I always listen to your songs so I’m nervous now," another comment read. 

Do you believe in these rumours against Joy? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below. 

ALSO READ: Red Velvet member Irene’s apology gets reaction from editor she bullied: I’ve been hurt, won't forget the pain

Credits :AllKPopKoreaboo

