Amit Sadh on working with Abhishek Bachchan in Breathe: Into The Shadows: He never shows any seniority

Amit Sadh has been on a roll off late. After working in some of the popular movies like Kai Po Che, Gold, Super 30, Shakuntala Devi etc, Amit had made his bid debut on the digital world with Breathe. While his performance in the show had won hearts, the second season of the crime drama which featured Abhishek Bachchan in the lead was a bigger success. And as they are working on Breathe: Into The Shadows season 2, Amit Sadh opened up on working with Abhishek Bachchan.

Talking about it with ETimes, Amit stated that the Guru star is a brother figure and always inspires him. “I am not intimidated by him. When I work with other actors, we all work from a conscience of a team. Working with Abhishek Bacchan is fun. I've been closely following and looking up to his work in ‘Guru’,’ Yuva’, ‘Bunty Aur Babli’, and the list goes on. He always treats me like an equal and never shows any seniority. Abhishek is a brother figure and the best listener in between takes. He inspires me and adds value to the role I play,” he added.

Talking about the new season of Breathe: Into The Shadows, Amit stated that while they had started shooting for the show, the shooting was halted owing to COVID 19 restrictions. As of now, the team is working on a schedule phase. To note, the team of Breathe: Into The Shadows had announced the new season of the show in October last year. Sharing the picture with the team, Amit wrote, “ Gearing up for a new season of #BreatheIntoTheShadows with the squad! The thrill is only set to go up a notch”.

Also Read: Amit Sadh opens up on his approach and creating a speech pattern for his character in Breathe