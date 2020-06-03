Amitabh Bachchan OPENS UP on Gulabo Sitabo being premiered on OTT: I am no one to question it

Amitabh Bachchan shares his views on the OTT release of his film Gulabo Sitabo also starring Ayushmann Khurrana on June 12th.

Due to the lockdown theatres, multiplex cinemas in malls have been shut since March 2020. With this in mind, filmmakers are considering releasing their films digitally instead of waiting for months to see their films on the big screen. Last month Amazon Prime Video had announced the global premiere of Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Gulabo Sitabo on 12th June 2020. Due to this, the producers have been facing criticism by the theatre owners. Talking about this, Amitabh Bachchan jokingly said to Mid Day that he doesn't understand what OTT stands for. For him, it has always been 'O-T-Teri'. He apologised saying that it was a bad one.

While some actors feel that one is not a star in the true sense unless he dominates the 70 mm screen, Amitabh Bachchan who has been working in this industry for a very long time said, "I have sleepless nights before the shoot of my films [till date]. I battle each hour to increase my views on Instagram. The youngsters get 30 lakh to 40 lakh views as soon as they come on board. I go 'whoopee' in excitement when I hit a lakh. But I am no one to question their decisions."

(Also Read: Ayushmann Khurrana calls Gulabo Sitabo co star Amitabh Bachchan 'greatest actor of the century' in a POST)

Further talking about working in the film and the praise he received from the director Shoojit Sircar, the megastar said that these are requisites for any professional. You need to work to your fullest creative capacity. Reuniting with Juhi Chaturvedi (writer) and Shoojit is like driving a car. He said, "You live in Mumbai all your life and learn how to drive in the city; you are familiar with the traffic, the rules and regulations. Suddenly, you are asked to drive in Delhi. You don't forget how to drive, but it takes time to get familiar with the streets and the rules." Talking about his co-star Ayushmann, Big B said that he is a distinguished talent, and he is a fan of his work.

For the uninitiated, Gulabo Sitabo is the quirky tale of two slimy scheming foxes in a game of one-upmanship, each one attracting other members to their clan and each one with an agenda of his own. A Rising Sun Films production, Gulabo Sitabo is written by Juhi Chaturvedi and produced by Ronnie Lahiri and Sheel Kumar.

Credits :Mid Day

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×