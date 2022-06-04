Amrita Rao, hubby RJ Anmol & others get clicked at Adhyayan Suman’s Aashram 3 success bash; PICS

Adhyayan Suman’s stint as a popular musician in MX Player’s ‘Aashram’ earned him massive praise and his career in front of the camera has been revived. The first two seasons of ‘Aashram’, in 2020, followed within a few months of each other. This third season has taken two years of time and has come up with a different name this time. The popular series has turned into ‘Ek Badnaam Aashram’, so that there is no doubt in our minds that this ashram is a bad place, run by an evil baba, and his equally evil cohorts. The third season premiered on June 3 on Mx Player.

Meanwhile, Adhyayan is having ‘Ek Badnaam Aashram’s’ success get together tonight with his friends and team members including Praksh Jha, Aditi Pohankar, Darshan kumar, Chandan Sanyal, Sachin Shroff, Esha Gupta, Tridha Choudhary, Tanmay Bhatt, Anukriya Goenka, Disha Jha and Vikram Kochar.

Have a look at the pictures:

Directed by Prakash Jha, the show features Bobby Deol, Aaditi pohankar, Tushar pandey and Rajeev Siddhartharta. Bobby Deol plays the role of a Guru, known by the name of Baba Nirala, who is known to do magic, who has the solution to every problem of mankind and who has the knowledge of every missing woman of the area. And from crime to politics, this veteran Baba soon becomes the Godly man.

Meanwhile, the third season of the popular series also introduces Esha Gupta as somebody who is helping Baba Nirala in his ‘image building’ (there’s a twist!). She has been presented as somebody who is clever, smart, and knows how to make things best for her. Her mind games and evil plot in the show will surely leave you impressed.

However, it should also be noted that the show ends with a bang because it gives you the promo of Aashram season four which will surely leave you thrilled.