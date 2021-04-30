Amul India celebrates BTS’ Butter, SNSD’s Sooyoung in Netflix movie, B.O.Y disbands & more: DAILY HIGHLIGHTS

There’s a lot that went down on April 30. While the bigger news was always right in our face, here are some other news of the K-Pop industry you might have missed out on.

While Friday marked the start of many people’s long weekends, your social media might have been abuzz with big news such as TXT’s comeback, Amul India’s BTS post, Kim Seon Ho’s solo album announcement, RM and eAon’s Don’t and much more. Those of course deserve a place of its own. However, there might be some other news that you might have missed out on. So here’s April 30, 2021’s Daily Highlights for you.

Amul India celebrates BTS’ new single Butter in their own classic way

BTS announced their upcoming single Butter in an interesting way - making ARMYs all over the world tune into a video of a block of butter (which many thought was an ice cube) melting for an hour on YouTube live, only to turn into a heart with the announcement of a single. Amul India is acclaimed for its on-the-spot topical marketing creativity, which always stays in tangent with their classic style of puns and the Amul butter girl. Today, they posted a photo which read “BeaTS all other butters! K-Pop it onto bread”! A definite win for Indian ARMYs.

f(x)’s Amber releases ‘Vegas’ and ‘Blue’ song music videos from her upcoming album

Amber had previously announced that she would be dropping music videos ahead of her release of her solo album titled ‘y?’. Today, she dropped two videos of her songs called ‘Vegas’ and ‘Blue’. The former is a groovy ballad with synth pop music, and the latter is the Mandarin version in collaboration with Masiwei, a member of Higher Brothers, a Chinese hip hop group, is an emotional song expressing heartbreak.

SEVENTEEN thanks Carats for their nomination at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards

Billboard dropped an interview with Joshua interviewing SEVENTEEN on their multiple achievements. First, they talked about their nomination as a Top Social Artist alongside BLACKPINK and expressed gratitude to their fandom. They said, “It’s such a monumental moment for us, and I want to just really thank our CARATs for giving us this moment. We’re nominated along with such great artists, so we’re really happy and excited.” They also expressed their excitement of performing at US television shows! Watch the interview below:

Sooyoung from Girls’ Generation is all set to star in Netflix original series ‘Move To Heaven’

Today, Sooyoung’s agency Saram Entertainment announced that Sooyoung will star as Son Yoo Rim in ‘Move To Heaven’. The story revolves around trauma cleaners working and cleaning the property of people who’ve left the world. It’s about finding those unfinished, or forgettable stories that they were left behind. The movie is expected to premiere on Netflix May 14.

Park Hye Soo confirmed to star in low-budget movie ‘You and I’

Directed by Cho Hyun Chul, Park Hye Soo has confirmed her participation in the movie ‘You and I’ and has even begun filming for it. This is the actress’ first film after shocking school bullying controversy. The agency and the actress are taking legal action against the malicious rumors being spread against her.

B.O.Y announce their disbandment, Song Yu Vin leaves agency

B.O.Y’s agency The Music Works Entertainment announced Song Yu Vin’s military enlistment and departure from the agency. They said that it wasn’t an easy decision to make, but they wanted to respect the artist’s decision and expressed gratitude to both Song Yu Vin and his fans for the continuous support and love. Song Yu Vin also took to his Instagram and shared a blue sky’s image with the caption -

Hello, this is Song Yu Vin.

I left the agency that I was with for a long time. A lot of things happened in six years. I’m grateful to everyone I worked with, and I learned a lot too.

The contract was terminated normally at the end of the term. My military enlistment date has not been decided yet, and I plan to go in good health whenever the time comes. I would like to inform you that the disbandment of B.O.Y was decided after lengthy and sufficient discussions with Kook Heon hyung.

I’d like to sincerely thank Meet You (the fandom) and our fans for loving B.O.Y.

Thank you so much for your warm love. They mean a lot to me. I will do my best to meet you more often.

I’ll come back soon with new plans. Please keep supporting my future.

Thank you.

