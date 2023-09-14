An Iron Hand In A Velvet Glove: Former NMIXX member JINI announces solo debut with 1st mini album

JINI who is signed under the label ATOC released the first teasers for her solo debut under the new agency. JINI will release An Iron Hand In A Velvet Glove, her first mini album. This has been a highly anticipated solo debut of JINI after leaving NMIXX and JYP Entertainment in December 2022. Three new teaser posters were released to announce JINI's solo debut in the music industry.

First teaser images for JINI's solo debut released

JINI who was previously known as JINNI changed her stage name after leaving NMIXX in December 2022. JINI will now be making her highly anticipated solo debut in the Korean music industry with her first mini album. The album has been titled An Iron Hand In A Velvet Glove. The teaser images carry a concept of all things silver and grey.

JINI is currently signed as an artist under ATOC whose previous name was UAP. The agency announced a management partnership with Sublime Agency, giving an assurance to the fans that JINI will soon be interacting with them. More details about the upcoming debut like release date or tracklist have not been released yet. You can check out the teaser images below:

About JINI, a former member of NMIXX

After leaving NMIXX in December 2022, JINI opened her brand-new official Instagram account under her current agency, ATOC. JINI whose real name is Choi Yun Jin, joined JYP Entertainment in 2016 as an open audition. She later made her K-pop group debut with NMIXX in 2022. She held the position of a vocalist, dancer, and rapper in the former group. The reason for leaving NMIXX and JYP Entertainment given by her was due to personal reasons and it followed with a termination of an exclusive contract with the former company. JINI gave hints about releasing new music through one of her TikTok posts recently.

