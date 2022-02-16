Analysing Kim Soo Hyun’s lead roles: Dream High, My Love From the Star & It's Okay to Not Be Okay & more

Kim Soo Hyun- an astonishing flagbearer of the Hallyu wave celebrates his 34th birthday today. Being the leading man of the K-drama world, one can only marvel at the career he has built so far- charging a whopping 500 million won and above for his each appearance as reports suggest. And if we are to believe them, the actor becomes anywhere between a good 2 to 5 million USD richer each time he decides on okay-ing a script.

Monetary benefits aside, Kim Soo Hyun has been applauded for his artistry- his above par acting skills, time and again and one can only admire the skill set he’s shown with each character. Today we run-through some of his most talked-about roles.

Dream High:

Though Kim Soo Hyun made his acting debut in 2007, it was his portrayal of the talented and ambitious teen, Song Sam Dong in ‘Dream High’ that brought him under the spotlight. Acting as a naive and passionate young man whose hairstyle became a fad, he received praise from all around. Now, the radar of the casting directors finally shifted to him landing him some fantastic following gigs.

Moon Embracing the Sun:

His fame knew no bounds when Kim Soo Hyun donned the royal robes as Lee Hwon, the intelligent Crown Prince. Through his fastidious methods, Kim Soo Hyun’s character won hearts all over his homeland as the ratings shot through the roof, earning multiple accolades.

My Love From the Star:

But the ace card awaited as the world was met with Do Min Joon, an alien living in the human world for hundreds of years. Kim Soo Hyun was every bit the lover in distress and reluctant but drop-dead handsome in this role that skyrocketed his fame internationally.

It's Okay to Not Be Okay:

Making a return to the small screen after 5 years and with his military service now behind him, the fans waited with bated breath and Kim Soo Hyun delivered another gem of a portrayal as Moon Gang Tae. His chemistry with actress Seo Ye Ji and the essence of a delicate topic dealt so beautifully, he was back in action.

One Ordinary Day:

While the avid watchers were skeptical of the release, Kim Soo Hyun left no stone unturned to bring out a fear-lurking Kim Hyun Soo charged with murder. Innocent, alarmed acting topped off with an unexpected peek of his abs had the fans reeling throughout the eight episode show. Another banger in his pocket.

