Ananya Panday has your weekend binge watch sorted as she comes up with an inspiring suggestion

Ananya Panday has been spending time at home by watching movies and web shows. Recently, the Khaali Peeli actress came up with a suggestion for her fans that is bound to leave you entertained.

Amid the lockdown, many Bollywood stars have been recommending fans with the films and web shows that they are bingeing on. From Deepika Padukone to Vicky Kaushal, many Bollywood stars are spending time at home catching up on world cinema. Speaking of this, Ananya Panday too has joined the bandwagon and has been on a spree of recommending good movies and shows to fans. Once again, just before the weekend, Ananya has come up with a good movie suggestion that is bound to leave you inspired.

Taking to Instagram, Ananya shared a poster of Netflix’s mini series documentary, The Last Dance and recommended it to fans. The gorgeous star praised the inspiring tale that focuses on the career of the legendary Basketball champion, Micheal Jordan and majorly showcases the last season with Chicago Bulls. The mini-series features many renowned Basketball players and unseen footage from the season. It came out amid the lockdown and since then, many have loved it.

Ananya took to her Instagram story and shared the poster of the film. She wrote, “Just. Watch. It. Best Best. Bestest ever.” Well, that surely helps us get our weekend movie binge list sorted. A few days ago, Ananya also recommended Jo Jo Rabbit and even her Khaali Peeli co-star Ishaan Khatter recommended the same. Meanwhile, Ananya also shared a scene from Breaking Bad a day back and was heartbroken over it. Amid the lockdown, the young actress has been making most of her free time by watching series and films. On the work front, Ananya will be seen next in Khaali Peeli with Ishaan Khatter.

Here is Ananya Panday’s series recommendation:

