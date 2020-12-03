Anatomy of a K drama Scene: How food was used as a symbol of Kim Seon Ho's love confession to Suzy in Start Up

*SPOILERS ALERT* Heading into finale week of Start-Up, we decode an endearing lunch sequence when Han Ji-pyeong (Kim Seon-ho) confessed his true feelings to Seo Dal-mi (Suzy) over a bowl of noodles.

We're just two days away from Start-Up's finale weekend, which will finally answer the biggest question that has caused a major Twitter debate: Who should Seo Dal-mi (Suzy) have her happy ending with; Nam Do-san (Nam Joo-hyuk) or Han Ji-pyeong (Kim Seon-ho). On one hand, we can argue that Do-san is the one for Dal-mi as she's made it known that she has feelings for him.

On the other hand, Ji-pyeong's letters also play a key role with many fans having major second lead syndrome, still hoping for a JiDal endgame over a DoDal endgame. *SPOILERS ALERT* In today's edition of Anatomy of a K-drama Scene, we look into a heartwarming moment shared between Ji-pyeong and Dal-mi as the former confesses his feelings to the latter. While Dal-mi is shattered to know the truth about the letters, actually being written by Ji-pyeong, the latter confronts her in a restaurant over lunch.

From the very get-go, you notice how subtly Ji-pyeong takes care of Dal-mi. Whether it be having lunch with her so she doesn't have to shift to an uncomfortable seat and eating alone or even clearing out the table, placing the tissue for her along with chopsticks, pouring and passing her a glass of water and even going to the extent of mixing the noodles (bimbim guksu) before starting up on his own. It may not as grand as Do-san's gestures but it's equally important.

Now, let's get down to the best bit; food! Food has always played a major aspect in dramas and this Start-Up sequence is no different. Noodles in Korean is guksu, which is a symbol for 'a long and prosperous life.' Besides having noodles on birthdays, they say you must have noodles at a wedding as well with the symbolism being a long and prosperous life for the newlyweds. Hence, while keeping Do-san in the good light and not undermining his feelings for Dal-mi, Ji-pyeong confesses his own feelings to Dal-mi over a bowl of noodles.

"I like you. I didn't know I'd say this while mixing noodles. I have feelings for you, Ms. Seo. I'm telling you this to be honest, not to make you uncomfortable. It's just how I feel. I don't expect an answer so don't let it bother you. I don't want us to end up avoiding each other because of this. That'd be pathetic. Dig in before the noodles get soggy," Ji-pyeong reveals. What makes this moment even more heartwarming if his next line: "Oh, the pine nut kalguksu that you got me... it was delicious," with a dimpled smile in tow. In context, Ji-pyeong had lied to Dal-mi earlier that he would travel all the way to Gapyeong just to eat pine nut kalgusku, a supposed favourite of his. Again, we see how noodles play a big symbol when it comes to Ji-pyeong and Dal-mi's relationship.

In another episode, when they talk over dinner after SamSan Tech's disbanding, the pair again eat noodles with Ji-pyeong even quipping how whenever they eat together, it's always guksu. The guksu theory has become a fan-favourite amongst JiDal shippers who are still having the minutest of hope when it comes to the two possibly ending up together.

After his love confession, which seemed as though Ji-pyeong was super confident in his approach actually was a ploy as revealed by the character himself in the epilogue of the same episode. Encountering Lee Bo-young's (cameo appearance) scam artist after Dal-mi, Ji-pyeong confesses how nervous he truly was while confessing his feelings to Dalmi. The intricate nature in which his confession was dealt with and the parallel nature deserves a top hat!

