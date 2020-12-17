Anatomy of a K drama Scene: How Hyun Bin & Son Ye Jin's dramatic first meet in CLOY is nothing short of iconic

*SPOILERS ALERT* In the latest edition of Anatomy of a K-drama Scene, we delve into the literal 'crash land' first meet between Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin in Crash Landing on You which set the tone for what their relationship will be like.

Anatomy of a K-drama is a series which dives deep into some iconic and even underrated moments in Korean dramas which tugged at heartstrings for instilling variety of emotions in fans. Whether it be a dramatic breakup or a rekindling of long lost love, there's always a sequence for every mood. Today's edition will be about Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin's classic first meet in Crash Landing on You.

For reserved North Korean captain Ri Jung-hyuk (Bin), confident South Korean chaebol heiress Yoon Se-ri literally crash lands into his life in a hilarious and even dangerous first meeting. For the pretext, Se-ri goes paragliding and due to an insane storm, eventually ends up on the wrong side of the border and is stuck on a tree. As expected, Jung-hyuk was at the right place, at the right time but is clearly suspicious of the intruder who in his wired mind could be a South Korean spy.

With a gun in his hand, he demands Se-ri to come down and the usually sassy character is scared out of her mind and tries to immediately wiggle her way out. In a literal 'crash land' first meet, Se-ri falls into the strong arms of Jung-hyuk. One of the reasons why this moment is kind of poetic is because it clearly defines the start of how their relationship is going to be like. A protective Jung-hyuk, who will even put his own body and life on the line in order to protect the love of his life.

Moreover, we also witness the instant intermingling of the pair's contrasting personalities from the get-go. Se-ri is still under the perception that she's in Seoul and wonders if Jung-hyuk may be a North Korean spy. It's also how Se-ri tries to strike a deal with Jung-hyuk promising to keep his secret in return of not shooting her that shows us that she knows how to handle herself in tough situations and isn't the damsel in distress. However, Jung-hyuk is quick to burst her bubble and reveal, much to her horror, that she's the actual intruder. Se-ri finds it preposterous and tells Jung-hyuk to stop kidding as the latter stares at her in bewilderment.

Amongst the several meet-cutes that we've seen in Korean dramas history, CLOY is amongst the personal favourite simply for how it sets the right tone of 'starcrossed lovers in a conundrum' situation. While such a real-life situation would have gone in a completely different way, in CLOY's universe, the more drama the better. Kudos should also be given to Bin and Ye-jin for showcasing their on-screen characters' back and forth from their very first scene together which was nothing short of electric and even hilarious, no matter how explosive the situation at hand.

Check out Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin's dramatic 'crash land' first meet scene in Crash Landing on You below:

