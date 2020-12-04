Anatomy of a K drama Scene: Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin's 'candle' Crash Landing on You moment is truly underrated

In the latest edition of Anatomy of a K-drama Scene, we look at an underrated romantic moment between Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin in Crash Landing on You where the former uses a scented candle to find the latter.

Crash Landing on You has already reached cult status, even though if it just aired between 2019 to 2020. One of the biggest reasons why CLOY became such a worldwide hit is because of the palpable chemistry shared between Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin as star-crossed lovers. While Bin played the reserved North Korean captain Ri Jung-hyuk, Ye-jin portrayed the confident South Korean heiress Yoon Se-ri.

*SPOILERS ALERT* In today's pick for Anatomy of a K-drama Scene, we take a look at one of the underrated romantic sequences between Jung-hyuk and Se-ri which would flutter the coldest of hearts. While their reunion and kissing sequences are the perfect K-drama moments, we're specifically talking about the scented candle moment from CLOY Ep 5. For some context, as Se-ri heads to the market during her free time, she gets separated from her ladies squad, is lost and finds it hard to trace back Jung-hyuk's address. Moreover, as it's late at night, her sense of direction is even more diluted.

When Jung-hyuk finds out that Se-ri has gotten lost, he cycles his way quickly to the market but can't seem to find her. Eventually, he remembers her obsession with scented candles and buys one, lighting it and holding it high above his head in the hopes of Se-ri walking towards the light. With Davichi's Sunset from CLOY OST as the perfect background score, Se-ri's worrisome face changes into a moment of reflection as she realises its Jung-hyuk, who comes as a literal knight in shining armour rescuing her, always at the right place and at the right time. As she walks towards him, Jung-hyuk breathes a sigh of relief and says, "This time, it's not just a candle but a scented one. Right?" To which, Se-ri smiles bright and says back a simple, "Right."

This scene may seem like a simple cutesy moment between the two main leads but holds a much more meaningful stance as it conveys how important Se-ri has become for Jung-hyuk. Especially, knowing the fact that the two can't be together given the literal 'border' problem between them. Yet, when knowing that Se-ri is in trouble, Jung-hyuk drops everything and goes searching for her. While stoic in nature, you see a change in Jung-hyuk thanks to Se-ri. On the other hand, Se-ri, who has had her fair share of forgettable flings find a safe space in Jung-hyuk, confirming that he'll be there for her, no matter what.

An underrated moment which has so many thoughts and emotions. And, that's all because of a scented candle.

Watch Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin's 'scented candle' moment HERE.

