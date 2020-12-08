Anatomy of a K drama Scene: Why It's Okay to Not Be Okay's Kim Soo Hyun, Seo Ye Ji's love confession was witty

*SPOILERS ALERT* In today's edition of Anatomy of a K-drama Scene, we dive into the parallel love confessions shared between Kim Soo-hyun and Seo Ye-ji in It's Okay to Not Be Okay, which had viewers laughing out loud.

*SPOILERS ALERT* Anatomy of a K-drama Scene looks into popular and even underrated moments from dramas, over the years and the years before that as well, and dissects the meaning and reaction behind the same. For today's edition, we nitpick a sequence from Kim Soo-hyun and Seo Ye-ji starrer It's Okay to Not Be Okay which managed to win hearts all over the world.

Moon Gang-tae (Soo-hyun) and Ko Mun-yeong's (Ye-ji) twisted love story managed to be a strong focal point in the storyline which defied how we looked at the age-old fairytales from our childhood. We're particularly looking into Gang-tae and Mun-yeong's first love confessions to each other, which took place on two different time periods. Mun-yeong, who wants her hands on Gang-tae earlier on leaves the latter stumped when one fine day, she simple declares, "I love you" with a confident smirk in tow. Initially shocked at first, Gang-tae eventually pays no heed to Mun-yeong and starts walking away prompting Mun-yeong to lose her calm and literally scream "I love you" multiple times.

As time goes on, especially with Gang-tae and Moon Sang-tae (Oh Jung-se) moving into Mun-yeong's mansion, we see a paradigm shift in the eventual couple's relationship. But, just when things were looking good, it was made known that Mun-yeong's mother Park Haeng-ja (Jang Young-nam) was the one who murdered Sang-tae and Gang-tae's mother (Choi Hee-jin). A guilt-stricken Mun-yeong distances herself from Gang-tae. A persistence Gang-tae pursues Mun-yeong yet again and in a parallel of sorts, professes "I love you" to the latter. Just like Gang-tae did, an initially stumped Mun-yeong walks away as the former proceeds to yell "I love you."

It won't be wrong to say that Gang-tae and Mun-yeong's love confessions is one of the funniest in K-dramas' history. At the same time, it's how we see the role reversal in both. When at once, it was Gang-tae running away from the matters of the heart, now it's Mun-yeong, who is trying to be a more practical person than a spontaneous personality like she used to be. Gang-tae's love confession also made way for one steamy kiss which left fans gasping for air!

What makes Gang-tae and Mun-yeong's relationship so unique is that the couple never follows the stereotypical romance drama trope and rather relies heavily on the clash of varied minds, who somehow make it work in the end. Their love confessions may seem outlandish in real-life but with Gang-tae and Mun-yeong, it almost seems like second nature. It's the way in which Gang-tae finally begins to love himself and be happier, which in turn correlates to his strong feelings towards Mun-yeong. Mun-yeong's face also has a sense of hidden satisfaction at the prospect of finally winning her love.

Watch Kim Soo-hyun and Seo Ye-ji's love confessions in It's Okay to Not Be Okay HERE and below:

What did you think of Moon Gang-tae and Ko Mun-yeong's hilarious love confessions in It's Okay to Not Be Okay? Loved it or hated it? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments section below.

