Anatomy Of A KDrama Scene: When Jo Yi Seo unravels her sensitive side to Park Sae Royi in a tearful moment

Romance is in the little moments and this scene proves just that! Read on to find out.

I have to admit I was not the biggest fan of the romance track in Itaewon Class, to the point that I felt it was totally unnecessary to the plot. I mean you don't have a Park Seo Joon romance that doesn't flutter your heart? That's not possible, right? However, there is one scene in Itaewon Class that depicts the romance beautifully between Park Seo Joon's Park Sae Royi and Kim Dami's Jo Yi Seo. I truly believe that one scene encompasses romantic feelings between them and this is how I would have liked for their characters to stay too.

I don't have an exact reference to the episode, but my description is enough for you to recount the scene. It is the scene where Jo Yi Seo is now fully involved with Park Sae Royi's Danbam in Itaewon. She is developing romantic feelings for him, but so far it is in the crush phase. Park Sae Royi and Jo Yi Seo seek refuge in a stranger's house as there is a rainstorm outside. Yi Seo insists on putting her head on Sae Royi's lap, which he allows reluctantly. He is fond of her but thinks of her as a kid. Yi Seo enquires about the scars on his hand. He responds saying he hurt himself while working on the deep-sea fishing vessel. She reaches to another scar on his arm and asks the same question again. He softly replies saying he hurt himself while doing manual labour.

Yi Seo starts welling up thinking how lonely and hurt Sae Royi must have been all this while. He hears her cry and gently pats her head. In a voiceover, you see the transformation of the character from a whiny and dominating young lady to a sensitive and understanding woman. Yi Seo promises herself that she will stand by Sae Royi's side no matter what. Her crush and obsession with him transforms into true love. Sae Royi too feels a transformation within him. He is finally outgrowing his love for Oh Soo Ah, and ready to embrace new love in his love, Jo Yi Seo.

A beautiful scene that depicts love and romance so sensitively and maturely, without the drama and the frills. I am still not a big fan of the Sae Royi-Yi Seo pairing and think the romance in the drama was unnecessary, but this scene hits it out of the park, each time!

ALSO READ: Dear Oppa: A fan from India REVEALS Park Seo Joon makes her heart flutter with romantic scenes in his dramas

Did you like Sae Royi and Yi Seo pairing? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments below.

Credits :JTBC Drama

Share your comment ×