Anatomy of a KDrama Scene: When Son Ye Jin felt grateful on meeting Hyun Bin in a heartwarming scene from CLOY

Crash Landing On You is one of those dramas which is like comfort food! Once in a while, you crave for it and want a taste of it, not even the wholly, just a small bite of it. Some of my favourite scenes from Crash Landing On You aren't the big cinematic 'drama' sequences, but little moments and snippets that steal your heart. One of the cutest sequences of the drama comes early in episode 5 and surprise, an Indian film reference finds its way too!

In episode 5 of Crash Landing On You, Yoon Seri finds herself stranded in North Korea. Captain Ri Jeong Hyeok has taken the task upon himself of dropping her home safely. In one of the sequences, they are board a train to go to the passport office to issue Seri a passport so that she can fly back to South Korea. Their train journey comes to a standstill when the train stops due to a power cut.

As a result of this, Seri and Captain Ri find themselves under the night sky basking in the warmth of the bonfire and enjoying some local delicacies. In an emotional and heartwarming moment, the two protagonists begin talking with each other and sharing their life experiences. Seri refers to the Indian film, The Lunchbox and its famous quote, "Sometimes, the wrong train takes you to the right station." Seri's heart is slowly but steadily warming towards Ri Jeong Hyeok and the thought of parting ways with him is affecting her as much as it affecting him.

Crash Landing On You's underrated scenes are often overlooked for the big dramatic hug or kiss scenes, but I personally believe that it was this scene that bought them closer and their hearts grew fonder. It was Seri's paragliding experience going awry that landed her in front of the man she will eventually spend her rest of the life with, Captain Ri Jeong Hyeok. We are glad that this train derailed from its said course to land in each other's hearts!

