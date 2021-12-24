And Just Like That bids farewell to late Willie Garson in an emotional episode

The passing of actor Willie Garson, who famously played the role of Stanford Blatch on Sex and the City came as a major shock to fans as well as his co-stars. The actor who also appeared in the show's reboot, And Just Like That passed away due to his cancer diagnosis passed away in September this year. The show has now bid adieu to his character.

In an episode that was released o December 23, And Just Like that fans got another shocking surprise as fans got to bid adieu to their favourite character, Standford Blatch. After Garson's death, fans wondered how his character was going to be written out of the show and the makers seemed to bid him an emotional goodbye at that.

As reported by E!, after Mr Big's death, Sarah Jessica Parker's Carrie Bradshaw receives a handwritten letter from her BFF Stanford (Willie Garson) which read,

"Dearest Carrie, By the time you read this I'll be in Tokyo. I couldn't tell you without crying. And you have had enough crying." Garson's character was also seen deciding to divorce his husband Anthony (Mario Cantone) before moving overseas to manage a rising 17-year-old TikTok star in Asia.

The And Just Like That team also paid a tribute to Garson at the end of episode 4 with a beautiful quote that said, "Be kind to each other... always." Several netizens pointed out about Garson's character arc not being the best way to pay a tribute to him. Although it was maintained by showrunner Michael Patrick King in a previous interview that adding his real-life death into the storyline would have been too tragic for Stanford's character.

