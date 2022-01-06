And Just Like That: Chris Noth's cameo reportedly removed from finale amid sexual assault allegations

Chris Noth has been withdrawn from the And Just Like That... finale episode due to recent sexual assault allegations levelled against him. According to TVLine, Noth, 67, was set to appear in one more Sex and the City revival episode next month: the season 1 finale.

Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker) was supposed to achieve closure after the loss of her husband, Mr. Big, in this scene. The critical moment was scheduled to take place in Paris, France, where Noth and Parker, 56, had previously been spotted filming sequences for the series. As per US Weekly, the series' creative team concluded that the footage was not necessary for the rest of the sequence. However, the actor's public image is likely to have influenced the decision-making process.

Noth is still dealing with the impact from the charges levelled against him. When a third woman, actress Zoe Lister-Jones, came out with her own version of Noth's actions, his agency dropped him. In addition, Noth was dismissed from The Equalizer midway through the second season. However, Noth's cancelled cameo appearance is only one example of how the actor's misbehaviour has affected And Just Like That... and his co-stars.

Parker, Nixon, and Davis released a joint statement in December, pledging their complete support to the women who had come forward. Despite the fact that Noth's character is no longer alive, his presence looms enormous over the series' outcome. Season 2 of And Just Like That... is presently on hold. Meanwhile, fans and cast members may rest certain that the finale will not bring more distress to viewers.

