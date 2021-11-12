And Just Like That: Here's when Sarah Jessica Parker's SATC reboot is slated to release on HBO Max

Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis and Cynthia Nixon are gearing up to teach us a thing or two about love, relationships and living in New York City through their Sex and the City reboot And Just Like That. HBO Max has finally announced the premiere date, and the series is now slated to release on December 9, just some days after Thanksgiving.

In the new teaser, the three main characters; Carrie Bradshaw, Miranda Hobbes and Charlotte York Goldenblatt, look as ethereal as ever as they wait for their table to be ready at a fancy restaurant. "They say something's never change," Parker's voice says in the background, while the teaser shows the three of them enjoying life. "But the truth is, life is full of surprises," Parker's Carrie adds. In one of the clips, she can also be spotted kissing Chris Noth aka Mr Big whom she had married in Sex and the City.

The late Willie Garson, who played the role of Stanford Blatch in Sex and the City can also be noticed in the new teaser, alongside Sarah Jessica Parker. "And as your story unfolds, the city reinvents itself," Carrie continues with her monologue. "And Just Like That, a new chapter begins," she adds.

While the new series will not feature Kim Cattrall as Samantha Jones, the other three lead cast members definitely seem to be too excited to be back in their iconic roles. Along with them, the series will have Chris Noth, Willie Garson, and newcomers including Sarita Choudhury, Sara Ramirez, and Nicole Ari Parker.

