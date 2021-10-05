And Just Like That: Sarah Jessica Parker announces Sex and the City reboot to premiere in December 2021

If you are someone who is eagerly waiting for the Sex and the City reboot to release already, this news shall make you very happy! The long-awaited show And Just Like That is slated to release in December 2021 on HBO Max. Through a video on HBO Max’s official YouTube channel, Sarah Jessica Parker, aka Carrie Bradshaw shared this news with SATC fans.

The fans of the show shall spend their Christmas holidays with mirth and joy, and Parker herself has confirmed the release month for the revival show. “It’s Sarah Jessica, hell from New York City, 5th Avenue, shooting as we speak, the next chapter of Sex and the City,” she said while moving around the sets of the new series. “...Or as we like to call it, And Just Like That, with some beloved friends,” she adds, before revealing the December premiere news.

While an exact date hasn’t been mentioned in the video, SATC revival has been confirmed to have 10 episodes, and three out of the four leads would be joining for the new series, including Parker, Kristin Davis aka Charlotte, and Cynthia Nixon aka Miranda. Chris Noth’s Mr Big too, has been added to the reboot. Newcomers including Sarita Choudhury, Sara Ramirez, and Nicole Ari Parker will join the cast for the new series.

Previously, the cast paid tribute to their cast member Willie Garson who passed away due to cancer at the age of 57. Garson played the role of Stanford Blatch in Sex and the City.

