And Just Like That: Sarah Jessica Parker's SATC reboot gets renewed for second season

And Just Like That..., the Sex and the City spinoff series, was renewed for a second season by HBO Max on Tuesday. Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, and Kristin Davis reprise their roles from the original HBO series, which ran from 1998 to 2004.

While the original series focused on women navigating the complex realities of life and friendship in their 30s, the reboot focused on women navigating the complicated reality of life and friendship in their 50s. “I am delighted and excited to tell more stories about these vibrant, bold characters – played by these powerful, amazing actors,” executive producer Michael Patrick King said in a statement as per Deadline. “The fact is, we’re all thrilled. And just like that… our Sex life is back.”

However, the renewal isn't surprising: Sarah Jessica Parker, who reprised her role as Carrie Bradshaw in the revival and now acts as an executive producer, told Variety that she'd "definitely" return for Season 2. Furthermore, according to HBO Max's CEO Casey Bloys, And Just Like That... has been the streamer's most successful original series to date: “In terms of viewership, it’s been phenomenal. I couldn’t be happier with how it’s doing in terms of reception.”

Meanwhile, And Just Like That... premiered in December and concluded its 10-episode first season in February. Along with Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis reprised their roles as Miranda and Charlotte from Sex and the City, respectively. However, original actress Kim Cattrall, who portrayed Samantha Jones, was notably missing. More Sex and the City alums returned, including Mario Cantone (Anthony), David Eigenberg (Steve), and Evan Handler (Harry), as well as a slew of (polarising) new characters portrayed by Sara Ramirez, Nicole Ari Parker, Karen Pittman, and Sarita Choudhury.

