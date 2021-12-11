And Just Like That: Sex and the City fans ENRAGED on Twitter due to a MAJOR character's HEARTBREAKING death

A funeral was held for the fan-favourite Sex and the City character in And Just Like That EP 2.
*MAJOR SPOILERS ALERT* If you're yet to watch And Just Like That..., consider this another caution warning for a BIG spoiler, no pun intended! Too soon?! This week saw the highly-anticipated premiere of the iconic show, Sex and the City's revival series, And Just Like That. While SATC loyalists were hesitant about Kim Cattrall's overbearing absence as fan-favourite character, Samantha Jones, on the new show, diehard fans were in for a more rude awakening with a major character death at the end of AJLT's premiere episode.

It was none other than Chris North's beloved SATC character, Mr. Big, who was shockingly killed off in a very questionable manner, that too in the very first episode of ALJT. Towards the end of And Just Like That Ep 1, Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker) arrives home after Charlotte York Goldenblatt's (Kristin Davis) younger daughter Lily's (Cathy Ang) piano recital only to find her husband collapsed on the bathroom floor. Turns out Mr. Big suffers a heart attack post riding his Peloton bike, which drew major criticism towards the brand. So much so that they had to issue a statement of their own, admitting that they weren't aware of how their bike would be used on the show. What was even more heartbreaking was how Mr. Big died in Carrie's arms as she remorsefully comforted her lover until his last breath, but didn't call the ambulance which raised eyebrows to its peak.

And Just Like That Ep 2 saw a funeral being held for Mr. Big as fans were left heartbroken (and none too pleased!) because they also had to subsequently deal with Samantha's obvious absence (fans were not elated with how she was written off the show!) and more importantly, Willie Garson's (who played Carrie's beloved BFF Stanford Blatch) death.

Check out how Sex and the City loyalists reacted "STRONGLY" to Mr. Big's surprise death in And Just Like That below:

What do you have to say about Mr. Big's shocking death in And Just Like That? Share your honest, personal opinions with Pinkvilla in the comment section below.

And Just Like That Ep 3 (of 10 episodes!) will drop on December 16.

Meanwhile, Kristin Davis recently shared her candid thoughts on Kim Cattrall's prominent absence as Samantha Jones from And Just Like That. To find out what Kristin had to say, then head on to our ALSO READ link below.

ALSO READ: Kristin Davis on Kim Cattrall's absence from And Just Like That: It's part of the story

