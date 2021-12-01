And Just Like That Trailer: Carrie, Charlotte & Miranda experience love, life and friendship in their 50s

And just like that, we have another trailer to get us psyched about the comeback of Sex and the City. Following a short teaser released earlier in November, the WarnerMedia streaming service is now providing a more in-depth look at the series, which will premiere on December 9th.

The trailer includes several nods to the original series, such as Carrie Bradshaw's (Sarah Jessica Parker) voice-over narration, Carrie staring lovingly at a closet full of expensive shoes, and shots of the returning cast, while also highlighting the changes that have occurred in the 11 years since the second Sex and the City feature film. The series follows Carrie, Miranda (Cynthia Nixon), and Charlotte (Kristin Davis) as they navigate the transition from the complex reality of life and friendship in their thirties to the even more problematic reality of life and friendship in their fifties. Kim Cattrall, the fourth member of Sex and the City's core cast, isn't engaged in the series due to a falling out with Parker.

Check out the trailer below:

As per Variety, "Sex and the City," created by Darren Star and managed for years by Michael Patrick King, aired on HBO for six seasons from 1998 to 2004. It was inspired by Candace Bushnell's 1996 novel of the same name and spawned two films written and directed by King. However, King is in charge of "And Just Like That," and HBO Max disclosed in the release that accompanied the new teaser that he has written and directed the first two episodes of the revival. Nixon directed the sixth episode of the show.

Meanwhile, the 10-episode season will start on HBO Max on December 9 with two episodes and will air weekly on Thursdays until February 3.

ALSO READ:And Just Like That: Sarah Jessica Parker announces Sex and the City reboot to premiere in December 2021