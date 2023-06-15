Angel Pt. 2 Out Now: BTS’ Jimin joins Charlie Puth, JVKE and Muni Long for Fast X OST release

BTS’ Jimin was immensely praised for his strong vocals on the Fast X OST Angel Pt. 1 which released on May 18 where he joined Kodak Black and NLE Choppa, with Jvke and Muni Long. Now, Jvke and Muni Long are once again featuring on another song, Angel Pt. 2, beside Jimin and a well-known ‘family’ member of the Fast X franchise, singer-songwriter Charlie Puth. The latter has been associated with the film series ever since his song See You Again with Wiz Khalifa went viral.

Angel Pt. 2 release

Soon, after the release and success of Angel Pt. 1, the release of the second part was announced with Jimin returning to the lineup of singers on the track, making it his second solo BTS member participation on an American movie soundtrack. The lyric video was shared with the fans on June 15 at 9 pm KST (5:30 pm IST) with the song playing beautifully in the background. The words turn up with the common theme of the track and the film, and while a lot of the lyrics remain similar to Angel Pt. 1, especially the chorus, Angel Pt. 2 takes on a softer and more melodious road. Jimin of BTS can be heard hitting some high notes as well as harmonizing with the other singers on the track.

Previously, Charlie Puth had shared a teaser clip of Angel Pt. 2 on his TikTok account. The clip ran over Jimin’s vocals where he could be heard singing “Angel, don't fly so close to me, I'm what you want not what you need. You don't wanna lose those wings, People like me break beautiful things”, and with a break, the American singer’s voice can be heard breaking in, “So be careful when you’re on your way, on your way out.”

About Jimin’s solo activities

The BTS member became the fourth from the group, following members J-Hope, Jin, and RM, to go solo. Jimin released his debut album FACE with the lead track Like Crazy which went on to become the first-ever Korean soloist's song to debut at No.1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and stood strong across multiple music charts ever since. He then further impressed the fans by participating in the Fast X OST lineup alongside other known names. Recently, on the occasion of BTS' 10th debut anniversary, Jimin wrote a heartfelt letter to his fans expressing his wish to see them more often and apologizing for being unable to. Jimin added how he'd look forward to the next 10 years with the group as well as their fans, the BTS ARMY.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

Advertisement

ALSO READ: BTS’ Jungkook’s solo debut album to have RnB songs, ballad and pop? Music critic details listening experience