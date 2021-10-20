Anil Kapoor to Ajay Devgn on his expedition ‘Into the Wild’ with Bear Grylls: You'll ace this experience

Ajay Devgn has been in the headlines as the star was recently roped in for ‘Into the Wild’ with Bear Grylls. 'Into The Wild' with Bear Grylls and Ajay Devgn will stream on October 22 on discovery+. Now, right before the expedition, Bollywood superstar Anil Kapoor wished Ajay and gave him several suggestions before he embarks on the adventure spree.

“Bear my friend, make Ajay do all crazy things and make him go wild. And Ajay, mere dost, I know jo tu karta hai usme tu apna 100 percent deta hai. And I know you'll ace this experience too. Meri ek baat yaad rakhna mere dost jahan Bear tumhe le ja raha hai waha na koi Golmaal chalega na Bol Bachchan, sirf tera survival. So, Ajay, lots of strength to you and I wish you all the best in this awesome adventure. And make this experience an experience of a lifetime. All the best!,” ETimes quoted Anil Kapoor.

The world-famous adventurer Bear Grylls and Ajay Devgn will be seen traveling into a sea full of sharks and facing harsh weather conditions, eventually moving towards uninhabited islands.

Ajay had earlier described the excursion as "adventure-packed" and "very different" from anything he has done in his cinematic career. For him, the trip also served as a brief respite.

Ajay had said, "My September break to the Indian Ocean worked for me in many ways. It was my first trip 'Into The Wild' with Bear Grylls. I've done dangerous things in films from the start of my film career 30 years ago. But what I did during the ITW trip with Bear was altogether different. It was scary, thrilling, adventurous, exhilarating and so much more. It also worked as a short personal break."

