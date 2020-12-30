Anil Kapoor spills the beans on why Sunita Kapoor backed out of AK vs AK: She doesn't want to talk to press

Anil Kapoor is currently riding high on the success of his recently released film AK vs AK. Meanwhile, he recently made a revelation about his wife Sunita Kapoor.

Anil Kapoor has been making headlines for his personal and professional life. Recently, his film AK vs AK that also stars Anurag Kashyap in the lead role was released on Netflix. While his kids Harsh Varrdhan and Sonam Kapoor and his brother Boney Kapoor made cameo appearances in the film, his wife Sunita Kapoor backed out of the Vikramaditya Motwane’s directional. Yes, you heard that right. In a recent interview, the Mr. India star has revealed that his wife was supposed to be a part of the film but she opted out as she doesn't want to talk to the press.

While talking to Scroll, Anil opened up about the same and said his wife was to play a “someone who calls the shots in the house.” He was quoted as saying, “Initially, Sunita was supposed to do it. The character had to be someone who calls the shots in the house. But she didn't want to talk to the press from the very first day, she has made her own decisions, she said I cannot be part of this journey.”

In fact, Sunita also refused to do a voice cameo in AK vs AK.

On a related note, the Vikramaditya Motwane’s directorial revolves around how a father played by Anil desperately tries to save his daughter (Sonam Kapoor) who is kidnapped by the director Anurag.

Earlier, Anil and Anurag talked to Pinkvilla ahead of the film’s release and spoke about censorship on the OTT platform. The filmmaker said, “I have always been against any kind of censorship. I just believe there shouldn't be censorship and people should have their own thought process.”

Meanwhile, the Nayak: The Real Hero star will next be seen in Jug Jugg Jeeyo that also stars Neetu Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani. Also Read: AK vs AK Twitter reactions: Netizens are all praises for Anil Kapoor & Anurag Kashyap's black comedy thriller

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Scroll

Share your comment ×