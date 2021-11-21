The animated movies you watch this weekend will determine which BLACKPINK alum you’re most like

BLACKPINK formed by alums in Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa is one of the most popular South Korean bands today, not just in Korea but worldwide. The powerhouses that lead the band have taken it to an international audience through events, collaborations, interviews and so much more. Be it at Coachella, collaborating with Selena Gomez, making appearances on American Talk shows, or repping the band at teh Met Gala, the alums do it all.

If you’re wondering which talented BLACKPINK alum resembles you the most, scroll down and pick some animated movies to watch! Take the quiz ahead.

ALSO READ: BTS' Jungkook, BLACKPINK's Jisoo, GOT7's Jackson: Which Kpop idol would have a crush on you? Take QUIZ