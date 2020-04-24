Anime series One Piece to begin streaming on Netflix from June 12

The East Blue and Alabasta sagas of the Anime series One Piece to stream on Netflix from June 12.

Netflix recently announced that it is to begin streaming Anime series One Piece from June 12. The first two arcs of the One Piece anime, the East Blue and Alabasta arcs specifically, have been extremely popular among the youth. In view of the Coronavirus pandemic when people are taking to digital platforms for news and entertainment, the news of the two arcs being aired on Netflix comes a delight for all the Anime fans.

The first two sagas of One Piece will be marking a return of the anime to Netflix ahead of the live-action adaptation planned. This serves as a perfect opportunity to introduce more people to the series. However, it's unclear how well the series will translate into a live-action adaptation. On Wednesday, the post put up by the official Twitter handle of Netflix announced that the first two sagas of One Piece will be available to stream from June 12 in the US, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand.

Squeezing the first two arcs of One Piece into sixty seconds stretched our editors to the breaking point, but the results are worth it. The East Blue and Alabasta sagas coming soon to Netflix. @ToeiAnimation pic.twitter.com/u1h5m14Jri — NX (@NXOnNetflix) April 22, 2020

The Anime follows the story of Monkey D. Luffy who aspires to become the King of all pirates. As he goes about his quest, he meets many people in his journey, Roronoa Zolo, a skilled swordsman, Nami, a greedy thief who has a knack for navigation, Usopp, a great liar who is also an inventor, Sanji, a warrior cook, Chopper, a deer who is also a skilled physician and Robin, a former member of Baroque Works. The anime has been delaying the 930th episode and later episodes due to the spread of coronavirus. The 930th episode was scheduled to air on April 26, however, anime's broadcast will now rerun the 892nd episode instead.

