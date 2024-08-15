10 Manga To Read If You Like Oshi No Ko: From Shoha Shoten! To Boy’s Abyss

Highlighting the dark side of the entertainment industry is not a new concept, but Oshi no Ko merges that with the theme of reincarnation and chasing a killer through lifetimes, making it quite unique in its approach. Aka Akasaka’s thoughtful writing, combined with Mengo Yokoyari’s mesmerizing art style, gives it the narrative depth and stylistic punch that touch the readers’ hearts while giving them a new perspective on life.

Although the news of its potential end saddened the fans’, the good news is that there are many manga based around similar themes that the readers can enjoy. Here is a list of the best mangas, so you just sit back, relax, and get straight to finding your next favorite:

10 Manga To Read If You Like Oshi No Ko:

Skip Beat

Yoshiki Nakamura’s Skip Beat portrays the life of Kyoko Mogami, who finds out she is being exploited by her childhood friend and romantic interest, who wants to make it big in the showbiz industry in order to live a comfortable life. The story progresses as she tries to deal with this hard reality check and her oath to becoming an even bigger star in the entertainment industry as a measure of revenge.

The manga deals with the ruthless competitiveness of the industry, loneliness, insecurity, betrayal, and holding on to hope even when everything seems lost. Both Oshi no Ko and Skip Beat deal with similar issues, although the latter has a much lighter approach. Fans can definitely check this out.

Erased

Although Erased is set outside the glamorous showbiz world, it charms with the story of Satoru Fujinoma, who gains the ability to travel back in time and prevent tragedies. After his mother dies, his power sends him back to his childhood with the knowledge needed to stop the incident.

The plot thickens when he discovers a connection to the murders of his childhood friends and makes it his mission to protect them by finding the killer. Erased captivates with its engaging writing, blending murder mystery with themes of second chances, redemption, and the depth of human relationships, all while pursuing a killer across time.

Bakuman

Stepping away from the acting industry, Bakuman takes the readers on a journey into the eventful lives of manga artists. The story is based around Moritaka Mashiro, a highly unmotivated and lost-in-life youth who suddenly finds a path of interest when the most brilliant student of his class, Takagi, approaches him with an offer of becoming a mangaka.

Their plan takes another turn when Mashiro’s crush joins them in the hope of becoming their lead voice artist if their manga gets an adaptation someday. The charm of youth, the struggle to survive in a highly competitive environment, and the growing pains that come with the transition to adulthood are what make this manga stand out. It is sensitive, thoughtful, enlightening, and entertaining enough to keep the readers hooked.

Kasane

Kasane somehow takes the premise of Oshi no Ko and turns it darker by weaving bullies, revenge, and karmic justice all into the plot. Kasane, daughter of the great late actress Sukeyo, embarks on a journey of vengeance against her bullies that quickly turns into jealousy, insecurity and holding no bars while trying to further her career.

The manga sheds light on the duality of the entertainment industry, its sparkling glamor and slimy underbelly, the duality of people, and the vicious cycle of trauma and abuse that continues unless someone takes measures to stop it. Daruma Matsura’s manga will keep mystery lovers guessing with Kasane’s ability to take on other people’s attributes with the help of her late mother’s lipstick. Fans of Oshi no Ko will definitely like this one.

Shoha Shoten!

A lighthearted entry in a mostly dire list, Shoha Shoten brings the readers to a new world of a 1000-year-old Japanese comedy legacy. Manzai has been around for ages, as has Azemichi’s dream of becoming a comedy star. Although his excellent joke writing should ensure he lands a class act any day, his stage fright tends to get the best of him.

He teams up with the experienced manzai artist Taiyo, who is down on his luck after the death of his partner, and the two of them commence their journey to the top even with all the chaos life sends their way at each step. A heartwarming story of hope, second chances, and chasing your dreams through difficult times, Shoha Shoten will definitely be a wholesome experience for the readers.

Phantom of the Idol

Phantom of the Idol takes the readers into another supernatural premise where late idol Asahi makes a bargain with Yuya, an idol from a two member group called Zings, where he is hated by everyone for his unenthusiastic and lazy approach. Yuya lets Asahi possess and take the reins during performances to quench the latter’s desire to perform even posthumously, so he can take a backseat and relax.

Trouble brews when people start accusing him of deliberately copying Asahi to gain more popularity. Although the manga has a much more amusing approach to the story, it efficiently draws out the fickle nature of the idol business and the frenzy of fans. It also makes the readers take a deeper look at their lives, along with Yuya, who ends up gaining a different perspective in his life as he learns more about himself.

Glass Mask

Set in the acting industry, Glass Mask tells the story of Maya, who is an aspiring actress down on her luck. She overworks to the point of neglecting her health to afford tickets to different plays, until a chance meeting with a legendary former actress gains her a scholarship to a prestigious acting school.

In a bid to achieve the goal of becoming the best actress in Japan, her life gets plunged into a world of manipulation, industry politics, betrayal, and competition that she must overcome to survive. Glass Mask too shows the lengths people will go to protect their image in a world where the camera flashes hide the darkness. With technicalities and breakdowns discussed for the roles, this might really hit the mark for acting aficionados.

Act-Age

Act-Age delves into the life of aspiring actor Kei Yonagi. Her never-ending troubles and seemingly far-reaching dream turn almost impossible when she and her younger siblings find themselves orphaned all of a sudden.

The lure of the camera, the responsibility of her siblings and the tough road of getting a chance in the big screens make this an appealing manga for readers. The way it deals with themes of abandonment, familial bonds, and indomitable will, readers will surely find it enjoyable.

Ikenie Touhyou

Ikenie Touhyou deals with the themes of social media addiction, cancel culture, empathy and lack thereof when the students of the prestigious Yanagizawa academy find themselves pulled into a game that turns deadly. Tactful handling of sensitive issues like bullying, harassment, depression and so on, all while maintaining the air of a dark thriller, makes this a must-read for fans of the genre.

Boy’s Abyss

Boy’s Abyss, too, comes with its own hard punch of domestic violence, loneliness, and despair in general. Ryo Minenami’s masterpiece starts when Reiji, a young boy traumatized by his abusive home life, finds a missing idol named Nagi, and both of them go to a spot outside the town called Lover’s Abyss. Things take a turn when the visit turns deadly, with both of them being saved in the nick of time.

However, strange incidents seem to haunt the lives of the people close to Reiji, which seem to draw them to the abyss. With just his friend as a potential savior, they try to find the roots of the mystery and figure out more about life and themselves than they ever had before. This is definitely darker in nature, with the phenomenal art style complementing it. Fans of Oshi no Ko should definitely give this a try.

From comedy to murder mysteries, this list features picks for fans of every genre. So start reading whichever piques your interest, and you will have a new favorite in no time at all!

