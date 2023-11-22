10 Reasons to watch Netflix's Scott Pilgrim Takes Off today

Scott Pilgrim Takes Off, the animated adaptation of Bryan Lee O'Malley's iconic graphic novel series, has taken fans on a surprising and refreshing journey. While some viewers may find the departure from the original storyline disconcerting, there are several aspects of the anime that make it a standout and enjoyable experience. Here are 10 highlights that set Scott Pilgrim Takes Off apart.

Episode 1 Twist

The anime's first episode presents a faithful adaptation of the early comic and movie plotline, only to deliver a shocking twist. Scott's defeat by Matthew Patel becomes a turning point, revealing that the series isn't just a retelling but a sequel, offering a fresh take on the familiar narrative beats.

The Original Voice actors

The return of the original movie cast, including Michael Cera, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Brie Larson, and more, adds a nostalgic touch to the series. Despite initial reservations about Hollywood stars in voiceover roles, the cast seamlessly slips back into their characters, delivering solid performances with a blend of anime-inspired enthusiasm and naturalism.

Ramona's Character Arc

Scott Pilgrim Takes Off takes a bold approach by shifting the focus to Ramona Flowers. The series explores her character more deeply, delving into her past and relationships with both Scott and the League of Evil Exes. This perspective adds layers to her character, making her more than just the object of affection.

League of Evil Exes takes center stage

The decision to give more screen time to the League of Evil Exes is a welcome addition. Viewers get a chance to explore their individual histories and relationships, especially with characters like Matthew, Gideon, Lucas, and Todd. This expansion enhances the depth and complexity of the series.

Queer Representation

Scott Pilgrim Takes Off embraces a queer narrative, providing more nuanced and fleshed-out portrayals of characters like Roxie and Wallace. The expanded exploration of Wallace's character and his Hollywood fling with Todd on the set of Young Neil's Scott Pilgrim's Precious Little Life adds a delightful and inclusive layer to the story.

Stays true to the Comics

The anime successfully captures Bryan Lee O'Malley's distinctive artwork, creating a visually stunning show. Science Saru's animation studio brings the characters to life with bold lines, expressive eyes, and clever camera touches that pay homage to both the original comics and the live-action movie.

A Different Trajectory

Rather than a straightforward adaptation, Scott Pilgrim Takes Off takes a different trajectory, becoming more of a remix than a reboot. This shift turns the series into a rollicking ensemble piece, allowing secondary characters like Wallace to shine and adding a fresh dynamic to the narrative.

Meaningful Fight Scenes

While fight scenes are a staple of the Scott Pilgrim universe, they serve a deeper purpose in the anime. The battles become manifestations of unresolved issues and personal accounts that need to be settled, adding a cathartic element to the action.

Blending original storyline

Scott Pilgrim Takes Off manages to coexist cleverly with both the original graphic novels and Edgar Wright's movie. The series includes ingenious breadcrumbs that guide first-time viewers back to the source material, creating a unique viewing experience for both newcomers and longtime fans.

The Soundtrack

Scott Pilgrim Takes Off continues the tradition of a killer soundtrack, featuring a fantastic collaboration between composer Joseph Trapanese and chiptune group Anamanaguchi. The music, a mix of original compositions, and Anamanaguchi's signature video game-inspired vibes complement the series' energetic and stylized atmosphere.

