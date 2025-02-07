100 Girlfriends Who Really Love You Season 2 Episode 5: Recap, Release Date, Where To Stream And More

The last episode of 100 Girlfriends Who Really Love You Season 2 saw Mei Meido begin serving as Rentaro’s personal maid at Hahari’s request. When Rentaro asked about her interests, she struggled to name anything beyond her devotion to Hahari and him. Remembering her past desire to see cherry blossoms, Rentaro took her to a park.

However, he grew concerned about her obsession with taking orders. To help Mei find her own identity, he asked her to dedicate herself to him as a girlfriend instead of a maid. Later, the girlfriends compete in a “wet maid party” survival game, which ends in a draw. Rentaro rewarded everyone with a kiss, officially welcoming Mei.

100 Girlfriends Who Really Love You Season 2 Episode 5 will see Rentaro meet his ninth soulmate, Iku Sudo, a dedicated girls’ baseball team member. Her team faces disbandment due to a lack of players, so she practices swinging her bat daily in uniform, hoping to attract new members.

Rentaro is impressed by her relentless determination, though her intense training methods stand out. As their bond strengthens, a misunderstanding arises when Iku sees Rentaro holding another girl’s hand in the hallway, creating tension between them.

Titled ‘Athletes Are Basically Masochists,’ 100 Girlfriends Who Really Love You Season 2 Episode 5 will air on Sunday, February 9, 2025, at 10:30 pm JST on Tokyo MX and other channels in Japan. International audiences can watch the episode 30 minutes later due to time zone differences.

100 Girlfriends Who Really Love You Season 2 Episode 5 will be available on Tokyo MX, Sun TV, BS11, KBS Tokyo, and AT-X, with digital streaming on platforms like ABEMA and d Anime Store. International fans can view it on Crunchyroll, and selected regions will have access to Muse Asia’s YouTube, Bilibili Global, and Aniplus TV.

