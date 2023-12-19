5 most anticipated anime sequels of 2024 featuring Blue Exorcist Season 3, Black Butler Season 4 and more
Blue Exorcist Season 3
Studio: A-1 Pictures
Sub Airtime: January 2024
Dub Airtime: To be announced
The Okumura brothers return in Blue Exorcist Season 3 in January 2024. The anime, produced by the legendary studio A-1 Pictures, dives into the occult as Rin Okumura discovers his demonic origins and starts on a mission to revenge the death of his guardian. Season 3, popularly known as the Shimane Illuminati tale, is set to span volumes ten through fifteen of the manga, providing fans with a deeper look into the enthralling story. The anime community is expecting the release with bated breath, ready to see the dramatic revelations that unfold in this long-awaited sequel.
Black Butler Season 4
Studio: Cloverworks
Sub Airtime: 2024
Dub Airtime: To be announced
Season 4 of Black Butler arrives a decade after Season 3's release, promising a canonical continuation of the manga's plot. This season, animated by Cloverworks, aims to rehabilitate the series, which has received criticism in past seasons for its non-canon plot. Season 4 is supposed to be more faithful to the original material, following the youthful Ciel Phantomhive on his quest for vengeance with his demon butler as per CBR. Despite a change in animation technique, fans are looking forward to the return of this cherished series and the continuation of its true manga tale.
Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 3
Studio: Studio Pierrot
Sub Airtime: 2024
Dub Airtime: To be announced
Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War, Part 3 by Studio Pierrot continues the story of Ichigo Kurosaki and the Soul Reapers. The last plot arc of the manga is adapted in this direct sequel to the original series, bringing to life the epic struggle between the Soul Society and the Quincy. The stunning animation and deep tale have fans anxiously anticipating the third part, which is set to be released in 2024. With four parts, the climax of Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War is expected to provide a satisfactory conclusion to this long-running and adored series.
That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime Season 3
Studio: Eight Bit
Sub Airtime: Spring 2024
Dub Airtime: To be announced
In its third season, That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime continues to delight audiences with its isekai appeal, animated by Eight Bit. This season, which is set to be aired in the Spring 2024 anime season, follows Rimuru, the protagonist reincarnated as a slime, as he navigates a world where his unusual powers draw both allies and opponents. With the ability to consume and imitate, Rimuru's journey promises fresh challenges and alliances, leaving fans anxiously awaiting the next part of this captivating isekai story.
Classroom Of The Elite Season 3
Studio: Lerche
Sub Airtime: January 2024
Dub Airtime: To be announced
The third season of Classroom Of The Elite continues the narrative of Kiyotaka Ayanokoji, a very clever kid put in the lowest-tier class in a renowned school. Season 3 will premiere in January 2024, following a five-year sabbatical, and will be produced by Lerche. The series' visual quality is maintained thanks to the return of directors Seiji Kishi and Hiroyuki Hashimoto. The same high-quality storyline and character development that have made Classroom Of The Elite a highlight in the anime world should be expected.
