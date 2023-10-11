6 Anime to watch if you are a beginner; Do not miss Death Note, Demon Slayer, and Attack on Titan

1. Death Note

Seasons: 1

Release Date: October 4, 2006

Where to Watch: Available on Netflix

Death Note is a gripping psychological thriller that follows the story of Light Yagami, a high school student who stumbles upon a mysterious notebook with deadly powers. If you write someone's name in the Death Note, they die. As Light uses the notebook to rid the world of criminals, a cat-and-mouse game with a brilliant detective named L unfolds. This anime is known for its mind-bending plot and moral dilemmas.

2. Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba

Seasons: 4 Release Date: April 6, 2019 Where to Watch: Available on Netflix



Seasons: 4

Release Date: April 6, 2019

Where to Watch: Available on Netflix

Demon Slayer is a visually stunning and emotionally resonant series. It centers on Tanjiro Kamado, a kind-hearted boy turned demon slayer after his family is slaughtered by demons, and his sister Nezuko is transformed into one. The breathtaking animation and compelling characters make this a must-watch for any anime fan.

3. Attack on Titan (Shingeki no Kyojin)

Seasons: 4 (ongoing) Release Date: April 7, 2013 Where to Watch: Available on Crunchyroll



Seasons: 4 (ongoing)

Release Date: April 7, 2013

Where to Watch: Available on Crunchyroll

Attack on Titan is an action-packed series set in a world where humanity is on the brink of extinction due to giant humanoid creatures known as Titans. Eren Yeager and his friends join the military to fight these monsters and uncover dark secrets about their world. The intense battles and intricate plot make this anime a thrilling experience.

4. My Hero Academia (Boku no Hero Academia)

Seasons: 6 (ongoing) Release Date: April 3, 2016 Where to Watch: Available on Crunchyroll



Seasons: 6 (ongoing)

Release Date: April 3, 2016

Where to Watch: Available on Crunchyroll

For those who love superheroes, My Hero Academia offers a fresh take on the genre. In a world where people have superpowers or Quirks, a young boy named Izuku Midoriya strives to become a hero despite being born without powers. With its relatable characters and themes of heroism, it's a fantastic entry point into the anime world.

Advertisement

5. One Punch Man

Seasons: 2 Release Date: October 5, 2015 Where to Watch: Available on Hulu and Crunchyroll



Seasons: 2

Release Date: October 5, 2015

Where to Watch: Available on Hulu and Crunchyroll

One Punch Man is a hilarious and action-packed series that parodies superhero tropes. Saitama, the protagonist, can defeat any opponent with a single punch, which has left him bored and seeking a worthy adversary. This anime is known for its humor and incredible fight scenes.

6. Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood

Seasons: 1 Release Date: April 5, 2009 Where to Watch: Available on Netflix and Crunchyroll



Seasons: 1

Release Date: April 5, 2009

Where to Watch: Available on Netflix and Crunchyroll

Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood is a masterfully crafted series with a compelling story and well-developed characters. It follows two brothers, Edward and Alphonse Elric, who use alchemy to try to bring their mother back to life but pay a terrible price. Their journey to undo their mistake and uncover the truth is an emotional rollercoaster.

ALSO READ: Jujutsu Kaisen collaborates with Millie Bobby Brown and Elizabeth Olsen starrer Godzilla franchise in an epic crossover event; Deets INSIDE